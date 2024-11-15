GM to lay off roughly 1,000 people globally with majority working out of its Global Technical Center

By Kalea Hall The Detroit News

General Motors Co. on Friday laid off roughly 1,000 people globally with a majority working out of the automaker’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michingan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The layoffs, which were done as part of a reorganizing effort, affect both salary and hourly GM employees and impact multiple departments.

The affected employees will receive a payment equal to their wages and benefits through Jan. 14, 2025, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state. In total, 507 employees working at the Global Technical Center or assigned to work there were let go, according to the notice. The cuts included 34 employees working in aftersales engineering, 40 working in engineering operations, 26 in manufacturing engineering and 24 in sales operations.

“In order to win in this competitive market, we need to optimize for speed and excellence,” GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly said in a statement. “This includes operating with efficiency, ensuring we have the right team structure, and focusing on our top priorities as a business. As part of this continuous effort, we’ve made a small number of team reductions. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead in the industry moving forward.”

These layoffs come after GM in August laid off more than 1,000 salaried employees working in its software and services organization.