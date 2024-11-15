Israel launches air strikes on more than 120 Hezbollah targets

dpa

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military has carried out air strikes on more than 120 targets of the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon within 24 hours, it announced on Friday.

These include weapons depots and rocket launchers which had fired projectiles at Israel, the Israeli military wrote on social media platform X.

Ground operations in the south of neighbouring Lebanon were also ongoing, the military said.

The Israeli military once again accused the Iran-backed militia of systematically taking control of civilian areas throughout Lebanon. According to Lebanese information, the Israeli attacks have led to many civilian casualties.

In Lebanon, further reports emerged of new Israeli airstrikes in the morning on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which are considered a Hezbollah stronghold. The Israeli military had previously urged residents of some buildings in the area to flee.

The military also said that more projectiles were being fired from Lebanon at the north of Israel. According to the Israeli Magen David Adom rescue service, several people were injured, including foreign workers.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a military base in the Haifa area.

The current war between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8 last year with rocket attacks by the Lebanese militia in support of Hamas, which had triggered the Gaza war with its unprecedented attack on Israel the day before.

Since then, Hezbollah and Israel’s military have been engaged in heavy fighting. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon so far.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. The United Nations says more than 800,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon as a result of the attacks. In addition, there are around 1.2 million refugees from Syria’s civil war in Lebanon.

———-