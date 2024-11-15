Omak medical clinic pays fine over nurse’s mishandling of drugs

The owners of a medical clinic in Omak, Washington, have agreed to pay a $15,000 penalty after federal prosecutors investigated allegations that one of their nurses mishandled controlled substances.

The Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic will pay the penalty after acknowledging violations of the Controlled Substances Act, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the settlement that was announced Friday, Mid-Valley Hospital officials admitted that from late 2021 to October 2023, a nurse had been stealing doses of the painkiller Dilaudid.

The nurse would administer medications and then take any leftover medications for her personal use, according to the news release. The same nurse also “entered overrides into automated medication dispensing systems to obtain additional doses of Dilaudid that she took for personal use.”

Mid-Valley has subsequently hired an outside consultant to review its pharmacy and controlled substance policies and procedures, which apparently missed the ongoing situation.

The nurse has entered an agreement with the Washington Department of Health in which she will not have direct access to controlled substances, among other corrective actions. The nurse also has entered a criminal diversion agreement.

“Nurses play a vital role in providing life-saving care. They have access to powerful drugs that can lead to crippling addiction. It is important that hospitals and pharmacies have proper checks and procedures in place to ensure these medications are accounted for and used appropriately and safely,” U.S. Attorney Waldref said in the release. “I am grateful that Mid-Valley Hospital quickly accepted responsibility and has taken steps to comply with its obligations going forward.”

Holly Stanley, the chief financial officer and interim co-CEO of Mid-Valley Hospital, would not comment on whether the nurse remains employed.

“The press release reflects accurately what happened,” Stanley said in a brief telephone interview. “We have nothing more to add.”