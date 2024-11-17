NFL Locals: Former EWU teammates Cooper Kupp, Kendrick Bourne catch TDs for Rams, Patriots in head-to-head matchup

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Cooper Kupp (EWU) found the end zone twice to put together his best game since the opening week of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams’ star receiver has been a steady contributor since returning from an ankle injury he suffered during the second week.

Kupp caught six passes for 106 yards to go with his two touchdowns, helping lead the Rams to a win over the New England Patriots.

Kupp first found the paydirt in the second quarter, catching a Matthew Stafford pass from 5 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

After taking a 14-10 lead into halftime, Kupp struck again right out of the break. On the second play of the second half, Kupp caught a pass over the outstretched hands of a defender before jogging the rest of the way for a 69-yard touchdown.

“I put it to a good spot and he did the rest,” Stafford told reporters after the win.

Puka Nacua, the other top Rams receiver and a former University of Washington athlete, also had a strong game, notching seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles held on to secure a 28-22 victory, shifting to 5-5 and staying competitive in the tightly contested NFC West.

On the other sideline, Kupp’s former college teammate Kendrick Bourne (EWU) bounced back in a major way after getting benched last week.

Bourne played zero snaps against the Chicago Bears in a reported move to make way for younger receivers, but stepped back into a prominent role during Sunday’s loss.

The seventh-year receiver caught five balls for a team-leading 70 yards along with a touchdown.

New England rookie quarterback Drake Maye found Bourne in the end zone from 9 yards out in the first quarter to put the first points of the game on the scoreboard. The score was his first since week eight of last season – the game where he tore his ACL.

“If something’s coming up, there’s something there, and I have to look at it openly. I could lie to myself and be, ‘I played great!’ But they might not think like that,” Bourne said of his benching, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “So, just applying myself, what I see and evaluate myself honestly, so I could be better. I didn’t think it was that crazy bad, but I definitely could be better, and I’m looking at it like that.”

Christian Elliss (Idaho) racked up five tackles – three solo – and a quarterback hit in a return from an injury that kept him out last week.

The Patriots fell to 3-8 with the defeat.

• There was no better time for Abe Lucas (WSU) to return for the Seattle Seahawks.

Questions lingered about whether Lucas would ever play again after a knee injury kept him out for over 10 months. But Lucas made an impressive season debut on Sunday in the narrow win over NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

In a streaky season for the Seahawks, the offensive line – at the receiving end of injuries, benchings and a retirement – has stood out as a major weakness and a sticking point in several losses. Lucas’ return could help move the needle for the Seattle offense.

Lucas was on a snap count, playing some drives while sitting out others against the talented San Francisco defensive line.

“My whole thing is just to stay loose and stay active,” Lucas told reporters after the game. “… I knew the plan coming in, so I was able to expect that and prepare for that mentally.”

Geno Smith, who rushed 13 yards for the game-winning touchdown, called Lucas an “unsung hero” after the 20-17 win.

“I can tell you the last five or six plays, I was breathing very, very heavy,” Lucas said. “I mean, it’s been almost a year since I played. Geno took off and then I knew he was going to score, I was just like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’

“Then I turned and walked toward the sideline. I was like, ‘I need to get some oxygen.’ ”

The Seahawks moved to 5-5 and stayed within reach in the tight divisional race.

• In a tumultuous season for Gardner Minshew (WSU) and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday was another chapter of ups and downs.

While the Raiders fell to the Miami Dolphins, Minshew put together one of his better stat lines of the season. The veteran quarterback completed 30 of 43 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Minshew and the Raiders offense struggled to find much success in the first half, scoring on just two field goals in the first 30 minutes.

Late into the second half, Minshew led two 70-play drives – both ending with passing touchdowns – to put the game back within reach, but the Las Vegas defense could not come up with a stop as the Dolphins scored again.

With three minutes left and a 12-point deficit, Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked off Minshew to seal the game. The Dolphins won 34-19, pushing the Raiders to 2-8.

Minshew’s 43 passing attempts were the most he has thrown this season.

Aidan O’Connell, the Raiders quarterback who briefly took Minshew’s starting spot before suffering a thumb injury, is expected to return in the coming weeks.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, had an overall strong statistical game, but the Falcons were walloped on the road by the Denver Broncos.

Elliss tied a team high with 10 tackles – eight solo and one for a loss – to go with a quarterback hit.

Denver won 38-6, dropping Atlanta to 6-5 on the season.

• Jaden Hicks (WSU), a safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, recorded one tackle in the 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, marking the Chiefs’ first defeat of the season.