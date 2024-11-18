Biden condemns neo-Nazi march in streets of Ohio’s capital

By Maham Javaid Washington Post

President Joe Biden has joined a bipartisan list of leaders condemning Saturday’s march of masked people waving flags with swastikas in Columbus, Ohio, in the most recent prominent white nationalist demonstration in the United States.

Roughly 10 protesters dressed in all black with red masks over their faces can be seen marching on North High Street, according to a video shared with WBNS. Some of the individuals can be seen carrying bullhorns, while others are recording themselves and other protesters on their cellphones. About four of the protesters appear to be carrying black flags featuring red swastikas.

“President Biden abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism - which are hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement sent Monday to The Washington Post. “Hate directed against any of us is a threat to every single one of us.”

“This sickening display comes during a tragic rise in Antisemitic rhetoric and violence, the statement added, calling for all Americans to stand together against hatred.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) also condemned the march, as did Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther (D).

“Neo-Nazis - their faces hidden behind red masks - roamed streets in Columbus today, carrying Nazi flags and spewing vile and racist speech against people of color and Jews,” said DeWine. “There were reports that they were espousing white power sentiments.”

In a statement, Ginther said, “We will not allow any of our neighbors to be intimidated, threatened or harmed because of who they are, how they worship or whom they love.”

No arrests were made Saturday, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Officers who arrived at the scene investigated if there had been an assault or altercation in the area and left after determining that neither had occurred, police said in statement Sunday morning.

Police dispatchers told the Dispatch that some callers reported the group was using racial slurs toward people of color on the street and shouting about Jewish people and white power.

The Columbus Police Department did not immediately respond to a request by The Washington Post for comment.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein also described the protesters as neo-Nazis and said his office is in contact with police.

“To those involved in the neo-Nazi march in the Short North today, take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back,” said Klein on X. “I stand with our Jewish friends and all those who continue to be targeted by bias and hate.”

Last year, the Anti-Defamation League recorded its highest ever number of white supremacist propaganda incidents in the U.S., with a total of 7,567 cases; this was a 12 percent increase from 2022. At least four incidents in 2023 featured swastikas, which during World War II became a notorious symbol of hate, antisemitism and white supremacy, for the world outside of Asia where it originated as a religious symbol.