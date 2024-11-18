Vantage Bridge to drop to single lanes in each direction for repairs

By Cheryl Schweizer Columbia Basin Herald

Drivers should be prepared for single-lane traffic across the Vantage Bridge through Friday in Vantage, Washington. Crews are working on patching the bridge deck and making repairs to the guardrails, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.

Traffic across the bridge which allows Interstate 90 travelers to cross the Columbia River will be restricted to one lane in each direction and vehicles will be subject to a 10-foot width restriction. The lane closures will be in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

The bridge was subject to single lanes throughout the summer and fall as crews completed the first phase of a project to replace the bridge deck and repair its support piers.

According to the release, the bridge repairs are about 25% complete. Originally scheduled for completion in 2027, the project will continue through 2028.

Over the summer, construction crews completed about 80% of the repairs on the bridge support piers, the release said. Crews built a platform the length of the bridge to allow work from underneath and replaced 60 concrete panels.

Crews will be replacing the entire bridge deck over the next three construction seasons, removing existing sections, replacing them with new precast panels and pouring concrete to create a smooth surface.

The project also includes drainage improvements.