Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Battle, Ajayi continue to impress, and a look ahead to San Diego State

The sample size is small, but the results have been huge.

In fewer than a handful of games, the fit between Gonzaga basketball and transfers Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi has been seamless.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox talk about the talent and charisma that the pair have brought to the team.

Meehan and Fox also look ahead to Monday night’s clash with San Diego State.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.