Rain will continue through end of week in Spokane

The shallow covering of snow Spokane received overnight melted quickly as temperatures rose Wednesday.

Spokane International Airport received 1.2 inches of snow before snow changed to rain about 8:15 a.m. in Spokane, said Valerie Thaler, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Some areas north of Spokane received 1.5 to 3 inches of snow. Many areas south of downtown received less than an inch.

More rain is in the forecast Wednesday and a more substantial band of rain is expected Thursday night and Friday.

That storm is expected to bring ¾ of an inch to an inch to many parts of Spokane County. The snow level is expected to rise to above 5,000 feet, an unwelcome development as Inland Northwest ski areas open.

“It’s going to be a soaker,” Thaler said.