WA DOH recommends holiday vaccinations

By Columbia Basin Herald

OLYMPIA – Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away, winter holidays will follow closely behind, and the Washington State Department of Health issued a news release reminding residents to get the updated COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccines.

The vaccines are usually covered by insurance or are available for little to no cost via programs such as Washington’s Childhood Vaccine Program for residents under 19 and the Adult Vaccine Program for those older than 19, according to the release.

“Vaccination against COVID-19, flu, and RSV is the best way to protect against severe illness from these respiratory viruses,” Chief Science Officer at DOH, Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett said. “It can take the body a couple of weeks after vaccination to build up maximum protection, so now is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for the holiday season.”

COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone older than six months receive one dose of the updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine. Adults who are older than 65 are recommended to get two doses of the updated vaccine. Those who are immunocompromised should talk with their health care providers about potential extra doses as needed. The DOH made a comprehensive list of places to get the vaccine: bit.ly/DOHCovid-19Vaccine

Influenza

The influenza vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months or older, especially for those who are deemed high risk for becoming extremely sick including people with certain health conditions, pregnant people, older adults and young children. The DOH said it is safe to receive the flu shot at the same time as the COVID-19 and RSV vaccine, for those who only want to book one doctor’s appointment.

RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus poses significant health risks, especially to vulnerable populations according to the DOH.

For young children, antibody products such as Nirsevimab and Palivizumab offer protection. Nirsevimab is recommended for all infants younger than 8 months during their first RSV season. Additionally, children aged 8 to 19 months with underlying medical conditions or those who are Native American or Alaska Native should receive Nirsevimab during their second RSV season.

Pregnant individuals are advised to receive the RSV vaccine between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, with a recommended window from September to January, although RSV can persist until mid-May.

Older adults also require the vaccine, as the CDC recommends a single dose of the RSV vaccine for those over the age of 60.