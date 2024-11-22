50 years ago in Expo history: An arrest was made in the brazen theft of an entire log cabin from the fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

One of Expo ’74’s strangest mysteries was solved when deputies arrested a Spokane man, 32, on suspicion of stealing an entire log cabin from Expo.

The small cabin had been on display most of the summer in the Northwest Folklife area of the fair. It disappeared in late October from an Expo warehouse. Someone spotted it a few days later next to an old cabin in a wooded area near Elk, possibly being used as a replacement cabin.

The suspect was charged with grand larceny.

Whlle on display at Expo, the cabin had been named – appropriately – “Robber’s Roost.”

From 100 years ago: More than 12,000 football fans jammed the bleachers at the fairgrounds to watch the rivalry game between North Central High School and Lewis and Clark High School.

Seating was at such a premium that “scores of men and boys” were perched on the “highest pinnacles” of the fairgrounds’ racehorse stables.

“Mud, several inches deep in the race track, failed to detract from the enthusiasm of yell kings, who did their stuff.”

North Central romped to a 31-0 win, the largest margin of victory since the first rivalry game in 1912.

Yet perhaps the biggest winner of the afternoon was Oscar Gildersleeve, North Central fullback, who won the 20-pound prize hamburger donated by Spokane Amateur Athletic Club to the player who made the game’s first touchdown.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1963: President John F. Kennedy is assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in an open-topped motorcade in Dallas.