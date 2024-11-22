Board of Education dilemma: university diversity

By Anthony Kuipers, Moscow-Pullman </p><p>Daily News</p><p>

An Idaho State Board of Education member expressed concerns Thursday that proposed diversity, equity and inclusion directives from the state may negatively affect university student programs.

The SBOE held a meeting to discuss a number of proposed policies centered around DEI and freedom of expression in higher education. No vote or action was taken.

One of the directives states that “institutions shall ensure that no central offices, policies, procedures, or initiatives are dedicated to DEI activities.”

It is unclear exactly how this may affect the University of Idaho, as the school has an Office of Equity and Diversity. This office oversees a number of organizations that promote diversity including an Office of Multicultural Affairs, an LGBTQA Office, a Women’s Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center and the College Assistance Migrant Program.

SBOE board member Kurt Liebich said he is worried this language is so broad that it could be interpreted “in a way where we get rid of stuff that really makes a difference for students.”

As an example he pointed to programs that support Native American students, veterans and first-generation students.

Liebich agreed that every student deserves the chance to be successful, but said the board has to recognize that every student comes to Idaho’s campuses “from a different starting point.”

He said those students need academic support as well as the opportunity to “find their people.”

Liebich suggested the board vet the language of these directives with university and college presidents before going forward with them.

Board member David Turnbull said he did not read anything in the language “that would indicate those kinds of things would have to be done away with.”

SBOE Executive Director Josh Whitworth said the board plans to discuss these directives with university and college presidents, provosts and state legislators. There could be a vote on these directives as early as the SBOE’s Dec. 18 meeting.

The Idaho Legislature has formed a task force focused on DEI. Whitworth cautioned the board that DEI has not yet been clearly defined in Idaho.

Under the new directives, institutions must also ensure that student success centers are dedicated to all students, that no employee or student is required to declare gender identity or preferred pronouns, and that institutions “shall establish and maintain equality of opportunity for all students regardless of personal identity characteristics.”