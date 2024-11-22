Spokane to debut a magical experience for this holiday season

With the holidays just around the corner, Spokane is debuting a magical experience.

The Merry and Magical Lane, a collaboration between Downtown Spokane Partnership and Visit Spokane, is kicking off the holiday season Saturday.

Brainstorming different ways to make the event unique, Emilie Cameron, president of Downtown Spokane Partnership, said the event will extend from River Park Square to the Davenport Hotel, with lights that will crisscross across the streets and around the trees to create a more “nostalgic feeling.”

“We were inspired by our partners to the west in downtown Seattle; they added overhead lights on Third Avenue,” Cameron said. “This is really holiday headquarters for visitors from near and far to be able to experience all the things that downtown has to offer for a great holiday season.”

The event will start at 3 p.m. with special performances from the Ferris Dance Team, Cheney High School Show Choir, Spokane Aerial Elves and Mrs. Claus. A tree lighting will follow at 5 p.m., with the opportunity for families and friends to get a photo with Santa and free hot cocoa.

In addition, the two-decade tradition of carriage rides through Riverfront Park is taking a one-day detour from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to Merry & Magical Lane for families that want to experience the magic under the lights.

The event also includes information about their “Holiday Hunt,” a scavenger hunt for kids 12 and younger that will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22 and a tree-decorating contest, where community members can watch local artists paint trees.

The painted trees will be displayed at 818 W. Riverside Ave, starting Sunday until Dec. 20, and will have QR codes so residents can vote for their favorite one.

The winner will receive a $500 donation to a Spokane-based charity.

“There really is something for everyone, and our hope is that this can continue to build on holiday traditions and special experiences for the entire community in downtown,” Cameron said.

The Winter Glow Spectacular in Liberty Lake’s Orchard Park, which runs through New Year’s Day, is also kicking off at 5 p.m. Saturday, with a special addition this year.

David Goehner, Liberty Lake’s communication manager, said for the first time, they will be having fireworks for the opening ceremony.

“Right after all the lights turn, the fireworks will be coming up,” Goehner said. “The fireworks are being donated by a local corporation.”

The event includes performances from the Ridgeline High School band choir and dance team, with a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Girls Scouts will also be selling hot cocoa throughout the evening.

“It’s like a Christmas version of Disneyland. It is very elaborate. There’s a lot to it,” Goehner said.