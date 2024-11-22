WA expands access to free school meals for students

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.

By Columbia Basin Herald

OLYMPIA – As of Oct. 15, 2024, over 775,000 students in Washington State, around 70% of the student population, have access to school meals at no out-of-pocket cost. This initiative follows recent legislative expansions aimed at addressing food insecurity among students.

“We know that students can’t learn when they’re hungry,” State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said. “Students are at school for seven hours per day and meals are part of the school day. We strongly believe that those meals should be provided for free, similar to textbooks and other items that schools provide to support student learning and well-being.”

With backing from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Washington Legislature has progressively increased the number of students eligible for no-cost meals over the past four years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers financial assistance to schools that meet specific criteria, enabling them to provide meals at no charge to all students in certain areas. However, when federal reimbursements fall short, schools face the challenge of either absorbing costs or charging families.

In the 2023-24 school year, a total of 1,269 schools offered meals free of charge. This number is set to rise to 1,523 schools in the 2024-25 academic year, significantly increasing access for students statewide.

This expansion has already led to participation increases, with lunch servings up by 32% and breakfast servings up by 50% in schools implementing universal meal programs.

“When students participate in universal meal programs, their participation can save their families up to $1,200 per year that they might otherwise be spending on meals during the school day,” Reykdal said. “Especially as we all battle rising inflation and our budgets getting tighter, these programs provide much-needed financial relief to families statewide.”