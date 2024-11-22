Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gregory P. Kroetch and Alicia K. Seese, both of Spokane.

William J. Salisbury and Joanna R. Goodner, both of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Evan N. Kallak, of Spokane and Chasity S. McCullum, of Fairchild AFB.

Joel R. Mott and Elisabeth A. Jensen, both of Spokane.

Jose L. Fernandez and Paola A. Mateus, both of Spokane.

Andrew R. Miller and Rachael A. Azzinnaro, both of Spokane Valley.

Kyle D. Cross, of Spokane Valley and Greer M. Greenup, of Liberty Lake.

Thomas R.B. Wimer and Mellon Cheptekei, both of Spokane.

Amos O. Tupper and Piper L. McCauley, both of Spokane.

David S. Craig, of Airway Heights and Mariah E. Iverson, of Spanaway.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jennifer L. Mojena v. Ebenezer LLC, et al., seeking damages for injury from vehicle collision.

Ernest M. Kariuki v. Matthew B. Kirsch, et al., seeking damages for injury from vehicle collision.

Teresa M. Christerson v. Terri L. Thomas, seeking damages for injury from vehicle collision.

Andy W. Louie v. William Stephens, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Elizabeth Pena, et al., restitution of premises.

RH Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Dylan Mitchell, restitution of premises.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Lindsay G. Simon, et al., foreclosure.

King Minerals LLC, et al. v. Heirs and Devisees of Bessie B King and Geor, seeking quiet title.

Ogdon Way Apartments LLC v. Ray Marrero, restitution of premises.

Julie Patterson v. Anthony S. McNair, seeking quiet title.

Terence McLure v. Ashley Fowler, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kropff, Justin D. and Robidoux, Leialani A.T.

Lundmark, Samantha T. and Lundmark-Guiol, Zachery T.

Liepold, Jamie L. and Robert T.

Comella, Sarah L. and Christopher B.R.

Leblanc, Molly A. and John J.

Christianson, Julie A. and Norman

Dour, Amirah A. and Jernigan, Gryffyn D.

Stanley, Timothy A. and Shira G.

McClure, Shayla M. and Morrison, Becca A.

Lebret, Isaac A. and Charli R.

Webster, Thomas J. and Christy A.

Lien, Evan and Richied, Olivia C.

Banales, Deanna G. and Vincent M.

Calkins, Angel M. and James E. Jr.

Branson, Kelly P. and Rodney D.

Peachey, Elizabeth J. and Jason R.

Regan, Timothy M. and Rachael A.

Duke, Stephanie J. and Sam J. III

Krueger, Richard S. and Morgan, Rachel

Roth, Lance E. II and Diane M.

Rhoades, Latham J. and Rice, Alexis N.

Kessler, Krsna and Jacklyn

Hiatt, Dorothea G. and John R.

Rice, Shonna L. and Kaycee L.

Bouma, Sydni R. and Lander N.

Campbell, Carrera A. and Jesse K.

Borck, Sabrina A. and Christopher J.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael S. Langford, 35; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Alisha R. Leyva, 42; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree trespass.

Gerald W. Manuel, 33; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Ashley A. McBride, 32; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Jeffrey G. Noggles, 53; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Timothy J. Shanahan, 73; $1,245 fine, 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of physical control.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Deanna L. Englehart, 47; $1,710.5 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Logan E. Kendrick, 38; $1,218 fine, 10 days in jail converted to 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Isiah J.T. Lucht, 26; $1,018 fine, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, 24 months probation, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Daud Fazili, 32; $670.32 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Sean M. Eastman, 37; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tyler D. Anderson, 32; $1,253 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.