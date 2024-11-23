Idaho defense can’t slow Southern Utah, falls 82-67 in men’s basketball

The Idaho men’s basketball team struggled on the defensive end and fell 82-67 to Southern Utah in a nonconference game in San Diego on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds (6-1) shot 57% from the field – including 58% from 3-point range – and outrebounded the Vandals (2-4) 33-24.

Kyson Rose came off the bench to score 14 points and Jack Payne added 12 for Idaho, which trailed 42-25 at halftime and never led.

Women

Hope Hassmann scored 15 points and Jennifer Aadland added 14 as Idaho beat Cal Poly 74-54 in a nonconference game at San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Olivia Nelson added 11 points for the Vandals (4-2), who jumped up 19-9 after the first quarter and never trailed against the Mustangs (3-3).