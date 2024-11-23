The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
38°F
Current Conditions
Light intensity drizzle
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

1:05 a.m.: Supercross: Australian Grand Prix FS1

Basketball, NBA G League

10 a.m.: Capital City at Maine NBATV

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: St. John’s vs. Georgia CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Rutgers at Kennesaw State CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Villanova vs. Maryland ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. UMass Amherst ESPN2

2 p.m.: Idaho at San Diego ESPN+

3 p.m.: Yale vs. Delaware ESPNU

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: South Carolina at UCLA FS1

1 p.m.: Washington State at Iowa Big Ten

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Hawaii ESPN+

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Dallas at Washington Fox 28

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Carolina CBS

1:25 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams NBC

Combat sports

10 a.m.: MMA: Professional Fighters League ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The RSM Classic Golf / NBC

10 a.m.: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship NBC

Soccer, club men

6 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Southampton USA

8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Ipswich USA

9:30 a.m.: La Liga: Real Madrid at Leganes ABC

3 p.m.: MLS Cup: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams 700 ESPN / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change