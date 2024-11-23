On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto Racing
1:05 a.m.: Supercross: Australian Grand Prix FS1
Basketball, NBA G League
10 a.m.: Capital City at Maine NBATV
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: St. John’s vs. Georgia CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Rutgers at Kennesaw State CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Villanova vs. Maryland ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. UMass Amherst ESPN2
2 p.m.: Idaho at San Diego ESPN+
3 p.m.: Yale vs. Delaware ESPNU
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: South Carolina at UCLA FS1
1 p.m.: Washington State at Iowa Big Ten
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Hawaii ESPN+
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Dallas at Washington Fox 28
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Carolina CBS
1:25 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams NBC
Combat sports
10 a.m.: MMA: Professional Fighters League ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The RSM Classic Golf / NBC
10 a.m.: LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship NBC
Soccer, club men
6 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Southampton USA
8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Ipswich USA
9:30 a.m.: La Liga: Real Madrid at Leganes ABC
3 p.m.: MLS Cup: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams 700 ESPN / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change