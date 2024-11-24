50 years ago in Expo history: S-R offers scrapbook of fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Editor’s Note: We’re reaching the end of our Expo ’74 history chronicle, so we have a question for our history column readers: Should we continue to run two items each day – one from 50 years ago and one from 100 years ago? Or should we revert back to chronicling events just from 100 years ago? Send your response in an email titled “History” to news@spokesman.com.

The Spokesman-Review was offering what it called “a scrapbook of Expo ’74,” in the form of the 1974 Progress Edition.

It would have “pages designed to stimulate those in a home scrapbook,” containing “actual stories and pictures from the pages of the newspaper.”

In addition, it would have “full-color photographs taken on site during Expo’s six-month run” to complement the scrapbook-style clippings.

From 100 years ago: Mrs. A. Cooper had a terrifying encounter with “a huge timber wolf” at her home just north of Fort George Wright.

She said she heard her dog fighting with another animal in her yard. She thought it might be a coyote, but when she opened the door she saw how big it was.

“The animal lunged for her and she quickly slammed the door,” The Spokesman-Review said.

She screamed for her 19-year-old son, who was working in a nearby field. He grabbed a shotgun and “killed the invader.”

The wolf “measured 36 inches from the ground to the top its shoulders.” Residents nearby had reported a wolf howling in the woods several nights before.