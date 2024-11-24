Deadline for high school outdoor writing contest is approaching

From staff reports

The deadline for The Spokesman-Review’s annual high school writing contest is fast approaching.

The newspaper will accept entries in the 2024 contest until Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

High school students from the newspaper’s circulation area in Eastern Washington and North Idaho are eligible to enter the contest. Entries must be on the topic of “outdoors.”

This includes subjects such as hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, boating, nature and conservation. Any literary style – including essays, humor, fiction or poetry – is acceptable.

Other contest rules are as follows:

Contestants must be in grades 9-12 and from the newspaper circulation area in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Stories must be original and created in 2024.

Entries may be no longer than 1,000 words.

Entries may be emailed to outdoors@spokesman.com. In the subject line, please include “High school writing contest.” Include the writer’s name, school, grade, home address and telephone.

Stories must be received by Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Please send stories in a Microsoft Word or similar word processing document.

Newspaper staff will pick the best entries and award one $50 first-place prize and at least two $30 runner-up prizes. Winning entries will be published in the Sunday Outdoors section in December.