Former WSU standout Gardner Minshew suffers season-ending injury in Raiders loss

Vincent Bonsignore Las Vegas Review-Journal

Things went from bad to worse Sunday for the Raiders.

They lost 29-19 to the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, extending their losing streak to seven games. They also lost starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to a season-ending collarbone injury late in the fourth quarter.

The former Washington State standout was hurt after being sacked by Denver linebackers Cody Barton and Jonathon Cooper. Barton came down hard on Minshew and drove the quarterback’s left shoulder into the ground.

The Raiders (2-9) now need to figure out who will start for them against the Chiefs on Friday. Backup Desmond Ridder finished Sunday’s game, but Aidan O’Connell is eligible to be activated off injured reserve this week after missing four games with a fractured right thumb.

The question is whether O’Connell has enough time to get ready to play given the Raiders’ short week.

“We’re gonna need somebody,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “We’re running out of quarterbacks.”

Looking ahead

The one silver lining for the Raiders is their loss Sunday, coupled with a handful of upsets across the NFL, has them in position to pick third overall in April’s draft.

That puts them in range to take one of this year’s top college quarterback prospects. It’s not inconceivable that the Raiders could end up with the top pick given their remaining schedule.

The importance of adding a talented young quarterback could not have been more obvious to the Raiders on Sunday. They watched with admiration, and perhaps envy, as Broncos rookie Bo Nix led his team to victory.

The Raiders threw everything imaginable at Nix to try to confuse the 24-year-old. He stood tall in the pocket and fired throws or used his athleticism to avoid the rush and make plays downfield.

“The mindset was to be aggressive, and I thought we did do that,” Pierce said. “But when they had to make a play, he made plays for them.”

Nix completed 25 of 42 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the Broncos on seven scoring drives despite the Raiders blitzing him from every level of their defense.

“A lot of respect to him,” safety Isaiah Pola-Mao said. “He’s been growing a lot, and he’s taken the reigns of that offense and run with it. So props to him.”

Pierce was a big fan of Nix during the draft. But Denver selected him 12th overall, one spot ahead of where the Raiders picked.

Nix has the Broncos (7-5) in the AFC playoff race seven months later. He’s giving his team efficient quarterback play, which is a key reason why the the Broncos have turned things around after last season’s 8-9 finish.

“He’s definitely developed as the year’s gone on, gotten better week-by-week,” defensive end Charles Snowden said. “It’s a credit to him and their system.”

Not good enough

The Raiders haven’t gotten nearly the same level of production from their own quarterbacks.

Minshew was supposed to stabilize the position this year, but whatever fleeting magic he’s shown during his college and pro career has vanished in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old completed 25 of 42 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception before his injury. He missed wide-open receivers with short or inaccurate throws. His turnover also let Denver back in the game.

The Raiders led 13-9 at halftime and had a chance to extend their lead after forcing the Broncos to punt on the first possession of the third quarter. But Minshew overthrew wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and his pass instead fell into the arms of Denver safety Brandon Jones, who returned the ball to the 18-yard line.

Nix threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton two plays later to put his team up 16-13. The Broncos never trailed again.

For the Raiders, it was the same old story.

They couldn’t recover after Minshew’s mistake and couldn’t finish drives to give themselves a chance at a comeback. They converted just one of their five red-zone opportunities.

The result was another tough loss. At least this one may have put the Raiders one step closer to getting a young quarterback of their own.

Local watch

• L.A. Rams WR Cooper Kupp (EWU): Reeled in eight catches on 11 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

• Washington LB Frankie Luvu (WSU): Collected eight tackles — five solo and one for a loss — to go with three passes defended in the 34-26 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

• New England WR Kendrick Bourne (EWU): Collected three catches on five targets for 30 yards in the 34-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

• New England LB Christian Elliss (Idaho): Racked up four tackles — three solo — and a pass defended in the 34-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

• Kansas City S Jaden Hicks (WSU): Had two tackles — one solo — in the 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers.