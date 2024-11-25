Amid overcrowding at Green Hill in Chehalis, Inslee proposes new juvenile facility in Aberdeen

By Mitchell Roland</p><p>The Chronicle</p><p>

CENTRALIA, Wash. – The state of Washington will move forward with a plan to open a new juvenile rehabilitation facility in Aberdeen to reduce overcrowding at Green Hill School in Chehalis, Gov. Jay Inslee said during a news conference at the facility on Monday.

“We’ve decided this is the fastest route to increase capacity. We’ve determined this is the best route to increase capacity,” Inslee said.

The move comes as Inslee looks to respond to what he said could be described as a “juvenile crime wave” in the state, a surge he said was both “unpredicted and unpredictable.” According to Inslee, juvenile arrests are up 24% in the past year.

“We’re getting just an avalanche of new juvenile offenders,” Inslee said. “There is only one short-term solution to this, and that is additional capacity in the system to absorb this huge number of juveniles in the system.”

For years, the state has struggled to address overcrowding at Green Hill and Echo Glen, a youth detention center near North Bend. Faced with an increase from 150 residents in June 2023 to 240 residents on year later at Green Hill, the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCFY) temporarily paused intake into the facility earlier this year.

While the state resumed entries following legal challenges, the facility continues to operate at 30% above capacity. According to Inslee, Green Hill has 220 residents.

“This is not contrary to the order of the court,” Inslee said. “The court ordered folks not to go to the Department of Corrections. They are not going to the Department of Corrections. They will be going to a juvenile justice center staffed, operated, designed and maintained by Department of Children, Youth and Families. So this is going to be totally compliant with the existing injunction that the court has issued.”

As he prepares to leave office in January, Inslee will ask legislators to approve funding for a new, 48-bed facility located in an unoccupied building at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility in Aberdeen. While the facility will be located at a correctional facility, Inslee noted it would be staffed and operated entirely by DCYF staff.

“This will be a juvenile justice facility,” Inslee said.

Faced with a rising inmate population, Inslee said state officials considered almost “dozens” of potential sites, including potentially expanding the facility at Green Hill. Increasing Green Hill’s capacity was determined to not be feasible.

A timeline for the new facility and an estimated cost were not immediately available, though Inslee said it would have a budgetary impact.

“This is not inexpensive,” Inslee said. “When you have to provide 24/7 care and rehabilitation services, it is not cheap. But we will put it in my budget and we will make a proposal for legislators to grapple with.”

According to Inslee, residents of Green Hill will have the option of transferring once the facility is operational. The facility, he said, would be compliant with the court order that returned 43 inmates back to Green Hill School this summer.

The facility will include a new “juvenile rehabilitation emerging adult leaders” program, which Inslee said would be “unique” in Washington’s system.

The program would allow residents to build “leadership and peer mentorship skills before transitioning back to Green Hill where they will be able to secure a position using those skills,” according to an informational flier .

“The program is set to open in early 2025 and will be available in the new JR facility in Aberdeen, Wash., on the ground of Stafford Creek Corrections Center,” the flier states.

During the event, Inslee also highlighted some of the bright spots at Green Hill School, including an 80% reduction in assaults and a 30% reduction in recidivism among residents.

Inslee also defended the decision to close Naselle Youth Camp in Pacific County, a decision made by the Legislature in 2022. When operational, the medium-security facility provided education and treatment for around 80 male offenders.

“We were having problems staffing it, it would not have made sense for this,” Inslee said of the facility. “We think actually, even in retrospect, Stafford Creek is a better solution because of the staffing challenges that are available.”