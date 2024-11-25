WSU wing Cedric Coward named WCC Player of the Week

PULLMAN – Cedric Coward is starting to pull in the recognition.

Washington State’s senior wing has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday, giving Coward his first conference player of the week honor since his 2022, when he played at Eastern Washington.

Coward matched a career-high with 30 points in WSU’s win over Northern Colorado last Monday, and he followed with a 22-point outing in the Cougars’ romp over EWU, where Coward and WSU head coach David Riley came from. Against the Eagles, Coward also added nine rebounds and seven assists.

Coward, the first Coug to score 30 points since Myles Rice scored 35 at Stanford on Jan. 18, shot 19-for-30 from the floor (63%) in those two wins, including 45% from beyond the arc. His performance is a key reason why the Cougs have earned five wins in six tries to open the season.

WSU (5-1) returns to action Tuesday night against Fresno State (3-2) in Palm Springs, California, the site of Acrisure Holiday Invitational. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on TruTV.