Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mitchel J. Logue and Yvette V. Robles-Farala, both of Honolulu.

Andrew M. Ulrick and Shayna A. Olson, both of Spokane.

Conor G. McKenna and Sarina B. Horn, both of Spokane.

Joseph W. Wormuth, of Greenacres, and Christina Popek, of Liberty Lake.

Aaron S.A. Zadorozny and Calli J. Guatney, both of Deer Park.

Alberto G. Lovo-Rojas and Dora Y. Morales-Diaz, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Kristen M. Lewis, money claimed owed.

Heather Fields v. Meg LaRance, et al., medical malpractice.

Brynn Tupper v. CHSPSC LLC, et al., complaint for injury and damages.

Tamie Percelly v. Spokane County, et al., complaint for personal injuries in automobile.

James Alexander, et al. v. Mutual of Omaha Inc., complaint for damages.

Jensyn Brownlee v. John C. Cosner Jr., et al., complaint and claim for contractor’s bond.

Cody Alberts v. 1122 S Walnut LLC, et al., complaint.

Tyler Roy, et al. v. Michael Strong, et al., complaint.

Sherry Hill v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, complaint for damages.

Bird is the Word LLC v. Catholic Charities of Spokane, et al., complaint.

Hannah J. Flint, et al. v. Squarekeg Inc., et al., complaint for employment discrimination.

Larry McKinnon v. CWP West LLC, complaint for personal injury – premises liability.

Albert R. Hotchkiss, et al. v. Providence Health and Services, complaint for damages.

Hurst and Son LLC v. MA Metro Services LLC, complaint for breach of contract and monies due, unjust enrichment and trespass to chattels.

Jeffrey Riordan v. Matthew T. Voght, et al., verified complaint for frivolous lien and constructive fraud.

Jon Morrison, et al. v. Farmhouse Legacy Co. LLC, complaint for breach of contract.

Dominic Casey v. Eugene M. Avdeev, et al., complaint.

Jackson W. Smith Inc. v. PNW Pickleball Association, complaint.

Estate of Logan Quensenberry v. Providence St. Joseph’s Health, et al., wrongful death.

David Gerken v. Moxie Handyman and Remodeling LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Codd, Brittany N. and Joseph N.

Baldwin, Veronica L. and Garrett W.

Parlow, Sadie P. and Allen, Joey D.

Rivers, Stacey and Crockett, James

Dugenet, Frederic and Olivia

Nix, Samantha and Russell

Fairbanks, Kathryn M. and Mathews, Marcus L.

Tate, Jona L. and Scott C.

Baltazar, Jose A. and Clark-Sanchez, Mozzy S.

Rankin, Solaiman and Ali, Maryam

Mahanov, Tatyana V. and Peter V.

Roe, Erin L. and Joshua D.

Creighton, Michelle R. and Cameron

Wiedmer, Wyatt J. and Williams, Ashley E.

Osborne, Jason W. and Sara M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jesse V. Summers, 35; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Cody A. Lake, 38; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Franklin M. Ferguson, 38; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jerad P. Wilhemsen, 36; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Taylor A. Brooks, 35; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jamil Fields, 28; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree escape.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

David D. Stephens, 39; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Joseph P. Santoro, 25; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Dylen C. Gerber, 26; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement and forgery – certificate of title and second-degree vehicle prowling.

J. John O. Grayson, 21; $700 restitution, six months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft, second-degree theft and forgery.

Christopher Matusiewicz, 42; $1,500 restitution, 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Kyle M. Hinojosa, 23; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Misty K. Betcher, Spokane; debt of $148,655.

Amy A. Hellie, Spokane; debts of $110,518.

Katrina M. Holden, Spokane Valley; debts of $49,996.

Jessi G. Everhardt, Spokane; debts of $320,978.

George D. Eastman, Spokane Valley; debts of $189,591.

Natasha M.L. Stone, Spokane; debts of $133,167.

Darrel J. Rosco and Sidney A. Gonzales, Deer Park; debts of $146,197.

Carina S. Englehard, Spokane; debts of $146,532.

Scott A. McKinney, Spokane; debts of $120,573.

Jennifer A. Moriel, Elk; debts of $54,682.

Bruce and Shae Howden, Spokane; debts of $225,600.

William J. Stotts II, Spokane; debts of $133,984.

Quinten W. Erwin, Spokane; debts of $35,954.

Shaun C. and Rebecca C. Mashtare, Medical Lake; debts of $76,611.

Wage-earner petitions

Corey L. Jones, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Yeison E. Gomez-Garcia, 22; $1,960 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti C. Walker

Andrew M. Baudour, 37; 24 months probation, third-degree theft.

Brianna L. Carson, 39; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, six months probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Abigail L. Deboer, 42; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Leah F. DiMico, 39; 22 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Sarah G. Dodge, 35; one day in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without valid license.

Matthew D. Duxbury, 32; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brian D. Harteloo-Updike, 34; 25 days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Gwendolyn V. Lamas, 26; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty on three counts of hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Tyler G. Larsen, 28; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Terry R. McNeil, 53; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and third-degree theft.

Aaron R. Miller, 29; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Sabastian R. Nelson, 32; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Paul S. Spearchief, 41; 40 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Tyler J. Therrien, 27; 120 days in jail, after being found guilty of camping under or within 50 feet of a viaduct and first-degree trespass.

Jack Tibon, 51; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Joseph D. Vincent, 36; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Cheryl A. Whitson, 59; 15 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Salicia B. Williams, 27; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass, false statement to a public servant and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Janly Yoshikawa, 29; 68 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Olivia J.R. Zickler-Dixson, 34; 34 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance.

Alexander Zuniga, 40; 204 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.