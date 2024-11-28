Mexican president dismisses Trump tariff threat after ‘excellent’ talk

By Mary Beth Sheridan and Niha Masih Washington Post

MEXICO CITY - President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that she and President-elect Donald Trump agreed in a phone call that their countries would have a “good relationship,” and she dismissed his threat to impose a 25% tariff on Mexico’s exports if it didn’t stop the flow of migrants and fentanyl to the United States.

“There will not be a potential tariff war,” she said in her daily news conference.

Sheinbaum and Trump have given dramatically different versions of the call Wednesday. Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Sheinbaum had agreed to “stop Migration through Mexico,” which would mean “effectively closing our Southern Border.” In a second post he said this change would take effect immediately.

That prompted a tweet late Wednesday from Sheinbaum: “Mexico’s stance is not to close borders but to build bridges.”

The messages reflected the confusion swirling around the relationship between the United States and its top trading partner, as Trump prepares to take office. Sheinbaum said Thursday that her government would continue policies put in place under pressure from the Biden administration, that have disrupted the flow of U.S.-bound migrants. Apprehensions at the U.S. border have plunged about 75% since December.

Both leaders praised the conversation. Trump called it “wonderful,” while Sheinbaum said, “We agreed there will be a good relationship.” But it was unclear whether the tariff threat had subsided. Sheinbaum told reporters that she and Trump didn’t broach the subject.

Gabriel Guerra, a communications consultant and former Mexican diplomat, said the head-snapping change from Monday indicated that Trump had been seeking all along to score a political victory - not impose tariffs.

“He can now say his communiqué (on tariffs) was so strong and powerful, and the best communiqué in the history of the world, and he got Mexico to quickly comply,” Guerra said. Yet Sheinbaum suggested that Mexico had not committed to any dramatic change. “This is going to be tinkering with what we’re already doing,” Guerra said.

The phone call appeared to reflect Trump’s lack of knowledge about the current situation in Mexico. Sheinbaum said the incoming U.S. president asked about fentanyl use in Mexico, which is very low. She also responded to his concerns about a migrant caravan that recently formed in southern Mexico, assuring him it would not reach the U.S. border. While video images of such processions alarmed Americans in 2018, during Trump’s presidency, no similar caravan has reached the United States since then.

Trump shocked governments and businesses Monday when he threatened the 25% tariff on both Mexico and Canada unless they stopped the “invasion” of fentanyl and migrants. Sheinbaum had responded angrily the next day, threatening tariffs of her own. But her tone changed after the conversation Wednesday, which she described as “excellent.”

Asked about the two leaders’ different characterizations of the call, Sheinbaum told reporters, “Everyone has their own manner of communicating.” But she added, “We will never shut down the border.”

Mexico sends 80% of its exports to the United States, and Trump’s tariffs - if enacted - could tip the country into recession, economists said. But Mexico is a critical U.S. trade partner too.

Many American corporations - from car manufacturers to raspberry growers - produce in cross-border chains of production. Any tariffs on Mexican exports would not only raise prices for American consumers, but also hit U.S. companies who manufacture in Mexico or rely on the country for inputs or sales. The economy minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said that Trump’s threatened tariffs could result in 400,000 Americans losing their jobs.

Even if the threat of a 25% tariff subsides, the two countries are still likely to face a rocky period.

The United States maintains a significant trade deficit with Mexico and is concerned about rising Chinese investment in its neighbor. Mexico will probably be one of the hardest-hit countries if Trump carries out a plan to deport many of the estimated 11 million migrants who are in the United States unlawfully. Around half are from Mexico, analysts say.

Trump has also gone so far as to threaten unilateral U.S. military action to stop the arrival of fentanyl from Mexico, where the opioid is made by crime groups using chemicals imported from Asia. Any incursion into Mexico would enrage a population that still vividly recalls U.S. invasions in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Sheinbaum said Trump had asked about whether fentanyl use was a big problem in Mexico. It wasn’t, she responded - because “Mexican families take care of themselves.” She also told him about a recent public service campaign called “Fentanyl Kills” that warned Mexicans about the drug. “He was very interested,” she said.

After the phone call, Trump posted on Truth Social: “I will be working on a large scale United States Advertising Campaign, explaining how bad Fentanyl is for people to use.”

Mexico never had the kind of opioid crisis that occurred in the United States with the boom in OxyContin and other pain-relieving drugs produced by pharmaceutical companies. When the U.S. government cracked down on those pills, many addicts turned to illegal heroin, then fentanyl.

However, Mexico is suffering skyrocketing levels of methamphetamine use. A significant amount of Mexico’s violence is triggered by street-level fights over the sale of the synthetic drug, which is produced by the country’s crime gangs and exported.

In his tariff threat, Trump expressed alarm about a migrant caravan that had formed in southern Mexico, “composed of thousands of people, (which) seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border.”

Sheinbaum assured him that the Mexican government routinely disrupted such movements. “That caravan will never reach our northern border,” she told Trump, as she recounted Thursday. “We have a strategy to take care of them.”

Migrants often form caravans in southernmost Mexico to move through dangerous areas where they could be kidnapped. But the caravans typically only travel a few days before they’re disbanded by Mexican authorities.

Sheinbaum appears to be taking a page from the playbook of her mentor, former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The leftist leader defused a threat from Trump in 2019 to impose stiff tariffs on Mexican goods, agreeing to deploy the military to deter U.S.-bound migrants.

Sheinbaum might have a few additional cards to play. Security analysts have praised her anticrime strategy as more aggressive and sophisticated than López Obrador’s, relying on increased use of intelligence and close cooperation between the military, civilian law-enforcement and the judicial system. The Mexican leader said she and Trump discussed increasing security cooperation, but she gave no details.

On migration, Mexico has developed a well-oiled machine to stop U.S.-bound migrants and send them back to the southern part of the country. Migration advocates have criticized the policy as inhumane, sending many migrants in circles as they try repeatedly to evade military roadblocks.

While Sheinbaum has apparently established a rapport with Trump, more clashes probably lie ahead.

“Never forget, you’re dealing with Donald Trump,” Guerra said. “This is never going to be over. Not for four years. But it’s not a bad start.”

- - -

Masih reported from Seoul.