Michael Wright: Just go outside

If fighting the crowds at stores on the day after Thanksgiving isn’t your thing, there’s always a better option available.

Just go outside.

No, this is not a plug for a certain outdoor retailer’s “don’t go shopping on Black Friday” campaign. This is just a reminder that there are so many better ways to spend the Friday after Thanksgiving than hunting down a sweet deal on socks.

Skiers and snowboarders can make the most of early season snow at several local resorts. Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park was the last holdout, and officials announced earlier this week that the lifts would be running starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Nordic ski trails at the state parks are coming into shape. Groomers are taking care of the snow, and the Spokane Nordic Association has started posting its regular reports to Facebook.

And for those seeking the solitude of the backcountry, the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center has started tracking avalanche danger in North Idaho.

But if you have yet to unearth your skis or snowshoes, don’t fret. December may begin on Sunday, but it’s still the shoulder season. There are still plenty of snow-free trails across the valley for hikers to enjoy. Riverside State Park is always one of the best options. Plus, if you happen to be devoid of a Discover Pass, entry to Washington’s state parks is free on Friday.

Mountain bikers can still find some good rides on dirt. Those looking for company can join Evergreen East for a group ride at Camp Sekani on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m.

Then there are the considerations of hook and bullet.

Fishing season is never really over, but anglers will have good reason to consider a handful of lakes across the state on Friday. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to stock two dozen lakes with rainbow trout specifically to boost Black Friday fishing opportunities. Locally, there are fish booked for Fourth of July Lake in Lincoln and Adams counties, Hog Canyon Lake in Spokane County and Hatch Lake in Stevens County. Friday is opening day for all three of the lakes, and their season runs until the end of March.

Big game hunting seasons have mostly come and gone in Washington, save for late archery and muzzleloader seasons. Idaho’s general season runs through Sunday.

Waterfowl and upland birds are available for the taking, as both seasons run into January. Turkey season is still open, in case Thanksgiving dinner wasn’t enough.

Speaking of chasing birds, it’s a great time to go looking for eagles at Lake Coeur d’Alene. Their annual congregation over spawning kokanee salmon is in full swing, and anyone who takes the time to hang out on the east end of the lake is sure to see them perched in trees or swooping down to the water to grab a bite.

It’s a sight to behold.

Then again, so are the Black Friday shopping crowds.