Tara Wallack leads Washington State women over Norfolk State 68-60 at Puerto Rico Shootout

From staff reports

The Washington State women’s basketball team opened the Puerto Rico Shootout with a 68-60 win over Norfolk State on Thursday at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Cougars (3-3) made 9 of 12 attempts from the field in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Spartans (6-2).

Tara Wallack led WSU with 22 points and eight rebounds, making 7 of 11 field goal attempts. Dayana Mendes added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars have two more games in Puerto Rico. Next up is the Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) on Friday at 1 p.m.