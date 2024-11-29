DK Metcalf cleared to play against Jets despite shoulder injury

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Stand down, for now. DK Metcalf seems good to go.

Metcalf was off the Seahawks’ injury report Friday, and the wide receiver is expected to play Sunday at the New York Jets.

Metcalf sat out the first two days of practice this week because of a shoulder injury. But he was a full participant in practice Friday before the team left for East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“He’s good. He’s ready to go,” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Metcalf was not mentioned as suffering an injury during Sunday’s 16-6 win over Arizona in which he played 50 of 64 offensive snaps, although he did appear to take a hit on his shoulder when making an 18-yard catch that converted a third-and-8 on the team’s final offensive series. It was unclear if that play might have led to the injury.

Metcalf missed two games earlier this season because of a sprained knee suffered Oct. 20 against Atlanta. He sat out losses against Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams.

Metcalf is second on the team in receptions with 46 catches for 697 yards and three touchdowns. In the past two games, Metcalf has caught 11 of 14 targets from quarterback Geno Smith after a stretch in which the two had trouble connecting.

Fellow receiver Tyler Lockett (knee) was also off the injury report and is expected to play against the Jets. Asked if Lockett was playing hurt, Macdonald said everyone is dealing with something at this time of the year.

“I wouldn’t call it hurt. It’s just that time of year. Guys are battling, nobody feels 100% out there. But yeah, he’s a tough son of a gun,” Macdonald said.

The only players Seattle listed as questionable were tight end Brady Russell (foot) and safety AJ Finley (ankle).

Laumea to start at RG

Macdonald said rookie Sataoa Laumea will start at right guard, beating out fellow rookie Christian Haynes for the starting nod during practice this week.

Anthony Bradford was placed on injured reserve earlier this week because of a high-ankle sprain, meaning Laumea will become the third option the Seahawks have used at the position this season.

When he takes the field for the first offensive play Sunday, it’ll be Laumea’s first snaps as a pro – coming in the 13th week of the season.

“He’s done a tremendous job,” Macdonald said. “These guys have been competing the whole way. And Christian, if and when he gets his opportunity, he had a great week of practice as well. We’re excited about these guys and have all the confidence in the world about them, but Sataoa will start the game.”

Laumea was Seattle’s sixth-round draft pick out of Utah in April. He started 44 of 45 games for the Utes during his college career split almost evenly between right tackle and right guard, making it a familiar position he’ll be stepping into for the Seahawks.

“I think it’s just what we said; he earned it. Just play in, play out, and onward we go,” Macdonald said. “It’s something that we have confidence in, and obviously we want continuity at our offensive line, but this isn’t the end of it.”

Haynes was Seattle’s third-round pick in April and was deemed by many analysts as one of the more NFL-ready interior offensive linemen in the draft. But he’s been unable to beat out Bradford for the starting job despite several opportunities at consistent playing time.

Macdonald declined to say whether there will be a rotation with Laumea and Haynes, similar to the rotation the Seahawks used with Bradford and Haynes.

“We’ll see in the game. Kind of leave that (with) how the game plays out,” Macdonald said.

Nwosu’s progress

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu returned to practice this week after his 21-day practice window was opened following the quadriceps injury suffered in Week 5. That’s the only game Nwosu has played this season after a knee injury in the preseason cost him the first four weeks.

“It’s great to see him out there. He’s in great spirits,” Macdonald said. “Put yourself in his shoes on the things that he’s gone through and persevered through.

“It’s so great to have him out there. Looks good. It’s on schedule.”

Nwosu was already ruled out from returning to play this week by Macdonald, but he was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited the previous two days.

Macdonald said next week should be more of the same for Nwosu has he builds toward a return.

“There’s a progression, so how long that takes is how long it takes. But he feels good, he looks good. He’s doing everything that we ask, and we’re excited for him,” Macdonald said.