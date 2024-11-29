Here are some of the most unique ornaments you can find at Spokane’s Old World Christmas

From gherkins to Stanley drinkware, these not-so-standard ornaments from Old World Christmas are sure to wow holiday guests.

Morton Umbrella Girl

Morton Salt ornament (COLIN MULVANY)

One of the most familiar faces in pantries across the nation could also exist in the boughs of Christmas trees. The brand carries replications of the full salt can and a 3D depiction of the iconic Morton umbrella girl, seen here.

Golden Retriever

Golden retriever ornament (COLIN MULVANY)

The brand sells dog-shaped ornaments in myriad breeds so that every dog parent can have the likeness of their pooch on their tree. From Chihuahuas to doodles to Labs of every color to the festive golden retriever pictured here, the brand carries more than 100 dog-themed ornaments.

Ant Habitat

Ant farm ornament (COLIN MULVANY)

A French scientist invented the ant farm, or formicarium, in 1900 to observe the busy creatures underground, the tag attached to the ornament reads. Along with little black ants in tunnels on the glass ornament, the above-ground portion features the details of a nativity scene. “Don’t break the glass or you’ll find ants in your pants!,” the tag warns.

Miniature Gherkin

Pickle ornament (COLIN MULVANY)

The outlet store’s selection of pickle-themed ornaments rivals the options you’d see on grocery store shelves. They carry pickle spears, glittery pickles, matte or shiny finished pickles, pickles playing pickleball, as well as a miniature gherkin, pictured here. It’s an old German tradition, store manager Jackie Saling said, to hide the pickle in tree branches, and whoever finds it may win an extra present.

‘Kringle’ Cup

COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review Travel coffee mug ornament (COLIN MULVANY)

The latest in trending water receptacles, the insulted Stanley straw cup has immortalized itself in ornament form, this time rebranded as a “Kringle.”

Aperol Spritz

COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review Aperol spritz ornament (COLIN MULVANY)

Directly from your brunch table to your Christmas tree, the store carries glittering Aperol spritz like the one pictured here. Many shoppers were drawn to the boozy Christmas ornaments in shapes from Coors-branded six packs to cocktails.