Organic eggs sold under Costco Kirkland label recalled for salmonella risk

By Emily Heil Washington Post

A farm that supplies organic, pasture-raised eggs for Costco has issued a recall for more than 10,000 products sent to 25 retail locations in five southern states.

Handsome Brook Farms said the eggs, which were sold in packs of 24 under the label of Kirkland Signature, could be contaminated with salmonella. The recalled eggs were sent to Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, the farm said. The affected products were sent beginning Nov. 22 and bear the UPC 9661910680, along with the code 327 and a “use by” date of Jan. 5, 2025, printed on the side.

Handsome Brook Farms, which is working with the Food and Drug Administration on the recall, said no one has reported being sickened by the eggs. Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the FDA. More severe cases can be fatal, and children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to more acute infections.

“The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging,” Handsome Brooks Farms said in a statement on the FDA’s website. On its own site, the company says it raises its hens in a network of small, family-owned and mostly organic farms “across 10 states from the East Coast to the Midwest.”

Customers who purchased the eggs are advised not to consume them, and they can return them to Costco for a refund.

Earlier this year, salmonella-tainted eggs produced by a Wisconsin farm sickened at least 65 people in nine states.