The Christmas Bureau is back, but the late start to the donation season poses a challenge to ‘our version of a Christmas miracle’

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the “Donate” button. Donations must be made by Dec. 27 in order to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 30. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 30.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 14 and 19. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16-18. Closed Sunday, Dec. 15.

Now that the pumpkin pie has been eaten and there is leftover turkey and stuffing in the fridge, it’s time again to turn to the Christmas Bureau, one of the larger efforts in Spokane County and the surrounding area to make sure families and single people in need have a good Christmas.

The Christmas Bureau, now in its 78th year, is a collaboration between Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review. It provides each family with a grocery store voucher and a toy and a book for each child. Grocery store vouchers are also available to adults with no children in the home.

Putting on the Christmas Bureau is a massive effort each year, requiring hundreds of volunteers and donations given by local individuals and businesses. Last year, the bureau was able to assist 25,920 people – 13,123 of them children.

Each household receives a grocery store voucher worth $30, which people can use to purchase what they need to help put a holiday meal on the table. The bureau typically hands out more than $200,000 worth of vouchers every year.

Catholic Charities CEO Rob McCann said he expects more people than ever to need help this year as higher housing and grocery prices continue.

“It’s going to be much higher,” he said. “We’re living in very serious times.”

In the last few years, organizers have been increasing the number of evening sessions of the Christmas Bureau to make it easier for parents who work to come and pick up their voucher and gifts. This year, the Bureau will be open for evening sessions on three days.

The Christmas Bureau is housed at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center at 404 N. Havana St. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 -14 and 19, and open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18. It is closed Dec. 15.

Spokane County data shows that about 23% of residents live at or below the federal poverty line, McCann said. That makes the mission of the Christmas Bureau more important than ever as people struggle to pay their regular bills and are unable to afford added holiday expenses.

“Christmas is usually what gets shorted,” he said. “That’s where the Christmas Bureau comes in. It’s up to the other three out of four of us to step up and help those in crisis or are a hair’s breadth away from crisis.”

The amount of money the Christmas Bureau is trying to raise remains at $600,000. The annual goal was raised two years ago when prices began to rise rapidly.

“Just like the cost of eggs and milk, the cost of toys and books and storage have gone up,” McCann said.

While organizers are hopeful that the new goal will be met this year, there’s an added complication. Fundraising is held between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, and this year’s late Thanksgiving means there is little time to raise the money needed to pay for the food vouchers, toys and books.

While receiving a toy and a book for each child in the home may not seem like a lot, every year families are lavish with their praise and gratitude for what they receive. In many cases, the toy and book from the Christmas Bureau will be all a child receives at Christmas. Sometimes extras are given out while supplies last, like hand-carved wooden toy trucks and stuffed animals from the Teddy Bear Toss events where people throw a bear onto the ice at a hockey game.

Donations to fund the Christmas Bureau will be accepted through December 30 in person at The Spokesman-Review office at 999 W. Riverside or through the mail to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, PO Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations can also be made online by December 27 at www.christmasbureauspokane.org.

McCann said he has faith that the community will rally to help provide for families seeking help giving a bit of Christmas cheer and presents to their children.

“We’re counting on the community to come through like they have for the last 78 years,” McCann said. “If we can bring Christmas to those who can’t have it, that’s our version of a Christmas miracle.”