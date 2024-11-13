Colorado’s winter huts blend adventure, luxury, and scenic beauty

By Margaret Jackson Denver Post

As snow blankets the Colorado mountains, outdoor enthusiasts have a unique opportunity: the winter hut trip.

Whether you’re a skier or a snowshoer, a hut trip offers an excellent opportunity to connect with nature while exploring the rugged beauty of the state’s wilderness and enjoying the warmth and camaraderie of a cozy mountain hut.

From the towering peaks of the San Juan Mountains to the snow-covered trails in Summit County, Colorado’s winter hut trips provide an unforgettable experience for adventurers of all levels.

Huts fill up fast, so check each property’s for pricing and availability.

Opus Hut

Located between Telluride and Silverton near the top of Ophir Pass in the San Juan Mountains, the Opus Hut was built for backcountry skiers, mountaineers, hikers and mountain bikers.

At 11,700 feet, the hut sits at treeline with low-angle glades below and open slopes above. While intermediate powder skiing is available out the back door of the hut, owner Travis Mohrman said the terrain is best suited for experienced backcountry skiers. Mohrman estimates that 15% to 20% of the groups visiting Opus Hut do so with guides.

“They’re not personally comfortable with the terrain or they’re not from the area,” Mohrman said. “The guides are knowledgeable about local conditions – what the snow is, what’s safe and what’s not safe.”

The cabin accommodates up to 20 people in five rooms. Some visitors book the whole hut and bring friends and family, while others reserve available beds in unbooked rooms.

The hut features solar-powered lighting and 110-volt outlets for charging electronic devices. It also has filtered drinking water, hot and cold tap water, and indoor composting toilets. It provides full bedding and clean sleeping bag liners.

During winter, the hut has four to six employees who sleep in a separate cabin. They prepare meals with natural, organic and, when possible, locally grown products. The hut accommodates vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets – just be sure to inform the staff beforehand. It also offers beer, wine and a limited selection of spirits for purchase.

“You can travel much lighter if you don’t have to bring in your food,” said Mohrman, who took over the hut three years ago. “You don’t have to focus on the upkeep of being in the backcountry.”

Reservations for Opus Hut open Aug. 1.

“The winter fills up quick,” Mohrman said. “Every winter weekend books in the first five minutes.”

Campfire Ranch

Nestled at 11,200 feet in the San Juan National Forest, Campfire Ranch Red Mountain Pass is the perfect base for exploring world-class skiing, split boarding, snowshoeing and ice climbing.

Located between Silverton and Ouray, it’s is accessible during the winter via a half-mile backcountry over-snow approach.

Campfire Ranch is an ideal choice for novices. While other Colorado hut systems require you to carry your own food, bring sleeping bags and live off-grid, this one provides food service, solar-powered electricity, Wi-Fi and bedding. The dog-friendly cabin accommodates eight people.

“We took a hospitality approach to remove barriers to entry for people who want to have the experience but don’t have the gear or the knowledge,” said Katrin Meiusi, director of marketing for the properties.

Campfire Ranch first opened a campground on the Taylor River in Almont near Crested Butte. RVs are not permitted at the campground, which is open from May to October. Amenities include unlimited firewood, clean bathrooms and drinkable well water.

10th Mountain Division Huts

The 38 backcountry huts managed by the nonprofit 10th Mountain Division Hut Association are connected by 350 miles of trails among some of the tallest peaks in the lower 48 states.

All huts, some of which accommodate up to 17 people, have kitchens with propane burners for cooking – propane is provided. They provide pots, pans, potholders, dishware, cooking and eating utensils, a percolator or French press for coffee, salt and pepper, paper towels, dish soap, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and trash bags. Some huts have ovens and propane grills.

All huts provide lighting from on-site solar power, propane or a generator. A few huts also have outlets for charging small devices such as phones.

The huts have either an outhouse or an indoor bathroom with toilet paper supplied.

All huts include mattresses and pillows, but you must bring your sleeping bag and pillowcase.

Summit Huts

Summit Hut Association operates five backcountry huts open for winter from November to May. Francie’s and Janet’s cabins are also open for summer use from July to September.

All huts have solar-powered lights, fully stocked kitchens, and wood-burning stoves. Francie’s, Janet’s and Sisters’ cabins have saunas and indoor toilets.

The association hosts its annual Backcountry Ball fundraiser in October at the Maggie on Peak to kick off the season. The event includes dinner, drinks, a silent auction and entertainment. Proceeds help maintain the network of backcountry cabins.