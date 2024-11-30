Kristian Gonzalez leads Idaho over UC Riverside 80-68

From staff reports

The Idaho men’s basketball team used a career night from Kristian Gonzalez to beat UC Riverside 80-68 on Saturday at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho, the Vandals’ first win over Division I competition this season.

Gonzalez scored a career-high 25 points, making 5 of 11 3-point attempts, as the Vandals (3-5) built a 14-point lead in the first half and kept the Highlanders (4-4) at reach the rest of the way.

Kolton Mitchell added 16 points and Tyler Mrus scored 13 to make three Vandals in double figures.