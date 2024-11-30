The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Kristian Gonzalez leads Idaho over UC Riverside 80-68

Idaho Vandals guard Kristian Gonzalez drives to the hoop against UC Riverside on Saturday at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho Athletics)
From staff reports
The Idaho men’s basketball team used a career night from Kristian Gonzalez to beat UC Riverside 80-68 on Saturday at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho, the Vandals’ first win over Division I competition this season.

Gonzalez scored a career-high 25 points, making 5 of 11 3-point attempts, as the Vandals (3-5) built a 14-point lead in the first half and kept the Highlanders (4-4) at reach the rest of the way.

Kolton Mitchell added 16 points and Tyler Mrus scored 13 to make three Vandals in double figures.