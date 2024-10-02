Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler R. Farver and Ally M. Mershon, both of Spokane.

Christopher Z. McEachern and Jennie A.E. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Evan W. Martinson and Jewlie R.M.D. Haynes, both of Greenacres.

Matthew W. Mickey and Sarah A.M. Boatman, both of Derby, Kansas.

Jared D. Guzman and Jenna E.C. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Clint H. Rodriguez and Demi S. Whiteman, both of Airway Heights.

Cameron S. Bumstead and Kathryn A. Wirthlin, both of Spokane.

Ajalon S. Guidry and Kate A. Dauber, both of Spokane.

Phillip A. Rudnev and Mariia Honcharova, both of Colbert.

Matthew A. Avey and Sunny M. Hargrave, both of Spokane.

Nelson A.S. Maldonado and Elsa Y.S. Suazo, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Walker and Zaundra D.A. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Salem M. Haliwell and Violet W. Haliwell, both of Spokane.

Joshua C. Childers and Jennifer L. Gurske, both of Spokane.

Peter O. Olson, of Spokane, and Kayla M. Northrop, of Veradale.

Julio A. Perez and Lisa M. Maxfield, both of Spokane.

Russell A.P. McCallum and Drielle N. Lamberson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catholic Housing Communities v. Alyssa Agliano, restitution of premises.

William D. Klicker, et al. v. Allison Etchinson, et al., restitution of premises.

Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc. v. Kd Steel Inc., et al., money claimed owed.

John L. Kennedy v. Melinda Rainey, restitution of premises.

Columbia Electric Supply LLC v. Liftronics LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Maiola, Cheryl A. and Michael J.

Bartlett, Kimberly A, and Douglas A.

Ruiz, Raymond C. and Vanessa A.

Parr, Noelle H. and Shaw, Adrian M.

Amado, Daniel and Caballero, Amelia

Monroe, Megan M. and Cynthia M.

Albert, Samantha J. and Jacob K.

Burgess, Jacob R. and Rachel L.

Pries, Erica C.D. and Brandon C.

Faherty, Taylor L. and Patrick M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Loran T. Bacon Jr., 26; $901.89 restitution, 22 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and second-degree robbery.

Latoyia D. Cochran, 40; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Zachary M. Bennett, 27; 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Larry G. Floyd, 57; 27 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Thomas M. Lewis, 34; 54 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Enro Mazawa, 35; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Tyler E. Anderson, 38; 24 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joshua C. Epperson, 42; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrew W. Rantz, 27; 21 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Tayleir C. Smith, 19; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation, second-degree criminal trespass and false statement to public servant.

Kevan M. Tillett, 35; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Casey R. Turbyfill, 33; 119 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Marcus J. Vernwald-Louthan, 36; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Desmen R.K. McCoy; 24; $1,049.78 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Michael D. Moran, 24; $2,128.93, four days in jail converted to 32 hours community service, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

David B. Anderson, 49; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, first-degree driving with license suspended.