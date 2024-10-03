50 years ago in Expo history: With a month left, officials planned for the fair to ‘erupt’ with a free Spencer Davis Group concert

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 officials announced a plan for the fair to “erupt” into its closing month, rather than “dwindle.”

The plan included a Harvest Ball, a concert by the Spencer Davis Group and “ ’76 Week,” a sneak-preview of the upcoming Bicentennial celebrations planned in 1976.

“ ’76 Week” would also tie into Expo’s environmental themes, with programs designed to “encourage not only Spokanites but people throughout the Northwest and the nation to decide the kind of future they want.”

Officials also announced new discounts to boost attendance. “Date Night” tickets priced at only $5 would be sold on Friday and Saturday evenings, which would include admission to Expo and unlimited rides in the Amusement Park area.

The Harvest Ball would be held at the Coliseum and would features trumpeter Harry James and his Big Band. It would also include a Halloween parade and costume contest.

The concert by the Spencer Davis Group would be free on-site. The British band was best known for hits “I’m a Man” and “Gimme Some Lovin’”. Les Brown and His Band of Renown would also play free on-site.

From 100 years ago: A fierce windstorm blew a huge number of apples off the trees in Wenatchee orchards, with some trees “swept clean.” Officials estimated that “400 to 500 carloads” – that is, railroad carloads – were lost.

Spokane Valley orchards escaped damage.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1992: Irish pop singer Sinéad O’Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live.”