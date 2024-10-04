Commentary: Ahead of his Husky homecoming, Billy Joe Hobert has come a long way

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Billy Joe Hobert lives in a trailer and splits his time between Texas, Washington and the miles in between.

That lifestyle affords the 53-year-old former Husky long-sought freedom and flexibility, as he dedicates his days to a flourishing family.

“I flew over the country for years,” Hobert told The Seattle Times on Thursday, “but it looks far better from the back roads than it does from 35,000 feet.”

Look closely, and Hobert’s path has been littered with bumps and blessings. The Puyallup, Washington, passer led Washington to its last national championship in 1991, when he threw for 2,271 yards with 22 touchdowns and five rushing scores. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder earned co-MVP honors in the Rose Bowl as well, accounting for a trio of touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in an emphatic 34-14 win over Michigan.

You probably know what happened next. With 8-0 Washington ranked No. 1 in the nation, Hobert was stunningly suspended, and UW dropped three of its last four games in 1992. Questions arose after the quarterback received a series of loans totaling $50,000.

The loans were technically legal.

But instantly infamous.

“It took 25 years (to find peace with it), dude,” said Hobert, who admitted the day of his suspension that the money paid for cars, guns, stereo equipment, golf clubs and more. “It took 25 years until I finally was like, ‘OK.’

“There’s certain things I can’t say. But I will say this: it was a … loan. I didn’t get paid. I had to pay all of that money back with interest, just like any other student loan. It wasn’t like he just gave me cash. Now, what I did with that money wasn’t very intelligent, but I’ve never claimed to be a smart guy. But I didn’t do anything without consulting with what I thought were the proper channels at the time.

“That’s the part that was the hardest to live with. … I just became OK with it. It is what it is. I make jokes, and it’s self-deprecating. When someone says, ‘Oh, you missed out on NIL,’ jokingly I say, ‘No, I didn’t.’ But the truth of it is, I did miss out on NIL.”

Washington missed out on so much more. The following summer, the Pac-10 levied a two-year probation and bowl ban – among other penalties – after alleging a lack of institutional control, stemming from misused recruiting funds and improper pay during summer job programs. Beloved UW coach Don James resigned in protest of the punishment.

Though Hobert’s loans were legal, he became an unfortunate symbol for UW’s downfall.

“It doesn’t bother me anymore,” said Hobert, who played 29 games in the NFL with three teams. “I have a phenomenal family and a huge support system. So as much as I’d love to sit down with somebody and iron out the 100% truth of everything that actually happened, it’s not going to serve a purpose, other than to justify my existence. And I don’t even need to do that anymore.”

These days, Hobert’s purpose can be measured in miles. His trailer is stationed in San Marcos, Texas, where his son is a senior wide receiver at Texas State. In four games this fall, Joey Hobert – who transferred from Washington State (2020-21) and Utah Tech (2022) – has recorded 26 catches for 265 yards and four touchdowns.

Hobert has five kids and two grandkids, with another on the way. Much of that family will join the homecoming quarterback Saturday on Montlake when he’s honored as the “Husky Legend” during UW’s game against – you guessed it – Michigan.

“I’m going to be completely honest: I’m most excited to see the look on my grandsons’ faces when that siren goes off at the beginning of the game and those jets fly over the stadium,” said Hobert, who has seen only two games in Husky Stadium since abruptly exiting. “That’s the part I’m most stoked about.”

Hobert still loves football … but family comes first. He says “my kids specifically have saved my life.” Washington previously invited him to serve as “Husky Legend” several times, but because the dates conflicted with Joey’s games, he politely declined. Oh, and speaking of Joey’s games: Before the Texas State game on Oct. 12, Billy Joe will attend the gender-reveal party for Joey’s first child.

The former UW quarterback’s priorities have dramatically shifted.

In the past three-plus decades, his perspective has shifted, too.

“The older I get, the fonder my memories are and the less I even concern myself with the bad stuff that happened (at UW),” he said.

“I’ve made enough (mistakes) that I feel like I’m damn near a saint, considering how many lessons I’ve learned in life.

“As far as how I’m going to feel (on Saturday), obviously – and I mean this sincerely, it sounds so cliché – it is an honor. It is absolutely humbling.”

Literally, figuratively, Hobert has come a long way. Though UW offered to fly him to the Michigan game, the retired grandfather opted instead to log 32 hours (and 2,100 miles) in his truck. During a three-day drive, he occasionally climbed into the back seat to sleep.

“It’s a real easy drive, because I don’t mind driving. I drive all over the country,” he said.

“Hell, two years ago I put 84,000 miles on my truck, just driving around and seeing the country. It was like 32 hours (to Seattle), but it was simple. Hit cruise control, listen to music and go.”

He didn’t go alone. Hobert was joined by his 20-pound poodle mix, Baxter, who he affectionately calls “a good little seat mate.”

On Saturday, Billy Joe Hobert will stand in a sold-out Husky Stadium, and the siren will sound.

Everything, and nothing, will have changed.

“I’m going to be extremely appreciative. I might even tear up and look like a total sap,” he said.

“I can’t predict that. I just know it’s nice. It’s very dare-I-say heartwarming that I’m going to have the opportunity to go out there again.”