Field Reports: Another wolf in northeast Washington killed

From staff reports

Another wolf is dead in northeast Washington after repeated attacks on livestock.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed a member of the Onion Creek Pack on Wednesday, shortly after agency director Kelly Susewind authorized the removal.

It was the second time Susewind gave the OK to kill a member of the pack. In August, WDFW staff removed a yearling female and adult male from the pack.

The killings came in response to a series of cattle attacks in the pack’s territory northeast of Colville. Since Aug. 10, the pack has been deemed responsible for killing four calves.

It’s been a busy year for wolf-livestock conflicts. WDFW has authorized lethal removals for four packs – three in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties and one in Asotin County.

Not all of the authorizations have resulted in dead wolves. One from the Dominion pack was killed in mid-August. Attempts to kill wolves from the Leadpoint pack were unsuccessful, and staff members are still trying to remove a member of the Couse pack.

State parks to close 14 sno-parks this winter

Washington will have fewer sno-parks available this winter amid a budget crunch brought on by a decline in snowmobile registrations.

Washington State Parks announced Friday that its winter recreation program plans to close 14 motorized sno-parks across the state this winter.

The agency said in a news release that the closures were forced by a 25% reduction in funding from snowmobile registration fees to pay for snow removal and other work at the sites. Snowmobile registrations have dropped massively over the past 20 years, going from a high of 38,331 in 2002 to 18,434 this year.

Sno-parks provide parking space for winter recreationists who head into the woods to ski, snowshoe or ride snowmobiles or snowbikes. Some are designated solely for nonmotorized use, while others allow motorized use.

The closures are only meant to affect motorized use, according to the release.

Parks officials worked with the Snowmobile Advisory Committee, local snowmobile clubs and land managers to decide which parks to close. The ones they chose were specifically funded for motorized use and were generally close to other sno-parks.

In Eastern Washington, the Ninebark and Cloverland sno-parks will close. The others slated for closure are : Echo Valley, Skate Creek, Bethel Ridge/Soup Creek, Crow Creek, Elk Heights, Fish Creek, French Cabin, Nile, Taneum, Reecer Creek, Crawfish and Clear Lake.

Parks officials said in the release that the closures are for this winter, and that the sites could reopen in the future.

Bird sensory perception focus of Audubon presentation

An expert on the senses of birds will speak to the local Audubon chapter this week.

The Spokane Audubon Society announced in a news release that Peggy O’Connell will present to the group at its meeting on Wednesday.

O’Connell is a retired biology professor from Eastern Washington University. She will discuss how birds’ senses help them find food, avoid predators, identify mates and more.

The meeting will be held at the Shadle Park Library at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed live on Zoom. A link is available at audubonspokane.org.

Reforest Spokane Day planned for Saturday

Volunteers will help plant some trees at a conservation area south of Spokane this weekend.

The Lands Council and the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy are working with government agencies to put on the annual Reforest Spokane Day this Saturday at the James T. Slavin Conservation Area.

The goal is to restore tree populations at the site. Volunteers can choose between two planting shifts – one from 9 to 11 a.m. and one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring a shovel. There will be refreshments from Rocket Bakery and Roast House.

Registration is available on the Lands Council’s website.