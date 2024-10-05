Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Johannes S. Krahn and Kekaulani K. Garcia, both of Mead.

John T. Shaughnessey and Vanessa Y. De La Torre, both of Spokane.

Trystan B. Vrieling, of Kennewick, and Allison C. Pelstring, of Philadelphia.

Ryan M. Oelrich and Robert C. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Taylor A. Hanson, of Spokane Valley, and Shay N. Galle, of Spokane.

Noble W. Mattfeld and Lukas M. Overbeck, both of Liberty Lake.

Buck J. Slover and Jennifer L. Anderson, both of Deer Park.

Mitchell L. Reeves and Svetlana A. Shur, both of Spokane Valley.

Neal J. Hennessy and Arevik Arutiunian, both of Spokane.

Gul Z. Sahrai and Zabikha Sahrai, both of Spokane.

Aimee D. Hauer, of Spokane, and Sonny J. Moyer, of Spokane Valley.

Marc A. Anderson and Aubree A.M. Glotfelty, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Brian J. Machala, money claimed owed.

Peak Homes LLC v. Jason Bates, restitution of premises.

Whitworth 30 LLC v. Tanya Bays, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Kassandra Ledesma, restitution of premises.

Toris Place LLC v. Shiela Vanvoorhis, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Haven LLC v. Angie Wineinger, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Brian Lockman, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Molly Therrian, restitution of premises.

Lisa A. Nunes v. Frank T. Lappano, seeking quiet title.

Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Sandra Y. Gomez-Dominguez, restitution of premises.

Deer Run Spokane LLC v. Russell Morgan, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Ian Almberg, et al., restitution of premises.

Troy Haws, et al. v. City of Spokane, land use petition.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Whetzel, Lydia J. and Taylor W.

Decoteau, Shannon R. and Primero, John C.

Kuhn, Jeremy and Mahannah, Tracy

Ainsworth, Paul J. and Tucker, Teri L.

Wellman, Ilana M. and Tyrell K.

Galeana, Jaimey C. and Galeana-De Los Santos, Cristobal

Evans, Joy and Duff Jr.

Thomas, Jamie and Roshon E.

Morris, David F. and Tegegne, Eseynesh F.

Picacio, Raven and Matthew

Spangler, Allison P. and Jeffrey M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Hernan T. Laguna, 52; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Dean Chuang

Hoyt W. Webb, 36; 39 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Khalia B. Aiken, 21; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jonathan A. Gage, 42; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Kyle R. Kiourkas, 28; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Kelly F. Swatman, 39; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of attempt to fail to remain at the scene of an accident – injury.

Jonah I. Morgan, 27; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Micah D. Sacks, 34; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and aiming or discharging firearms.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Francisco Corpus and Melissa G. Corpos, Moses Lake; debts of $345,579.

Vitaliy V. and Anzhela P. Rudnev, Spokane; debts of $412,672.

Sean C. Collins, Spokane; debts of $127,017.

Wendy R. Williams, Spokane Valley; debts of $43,037.

Paulette M. Pruneda, Warden, Wash.; debts of $129,160.

Brittany E. Rankin, Spokane; debts of $98,315.

Mariah L. Aady, Spokane; debts of $49,337.

The Success Group, LLC, Spokane; debts of $4,938,726.

Lilli A. Garcia-Materne, Spokane; debts of $26,395.

Robert L. and Gretchen E. Jackson, Colbert; debts of $536,927.

King J. and Shannon M. Mayse, Spokane; debts of $127,722.

Robert J. Lane, Colville; debts of $60,249.

Patricia A. Masters, Spokane Valley; debts of $29,422.

Diane M. Dougherty, Veradale; debts of $25,121.

Trina A. Etherington, Spokane; debts of $36,094.

Demisha R. Anderson, Mead; debts of $297,349.

Mandy Dameron, Moses Lake; debts of $73,208.

Lisa M. Clark, Spokane; debts of $54,408.

Gretchen S. Brown, Spokane Valley; debts of $79,178.

Steven D. and Michelle M. Johnson, Greenacres; debts of $240,614.

BCL Roadrunner LLC, Airway Heights; debts of $609,428.

Mark H. Stradling, Cheney; debts of $303,039.

Cassandra R. Patrick, Spokane; debts of $56,040.

Devonte L.Q. and Lydia C. Pearson, Spokane; debts of $311,907.

Carissa A. Shaw, Newport, Wash.; debts of $86,530.

Nicholas and Danielle N. Swanepoel, Spokane; debts of $527,420.

Kyle C. Esseltine, Spokane Valley; debts of $45,244.

Elizabeth A. Ebert, Moses Lake; debts of $17,986.

John Schmidt and Mene McSwain-Schmidt, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $976,672.

Don A. and Margo L. Ross, Moses Lake; debts of $76,401.

Charles E. Hargrave Jr., Liberty Lake; debts of $103,975.

Terry L. Taylor, Ione, Wash.; debts of $31,480.

Wage-earner petitions

Gregory S. and Shelly J. Baggarley, Otis Orchards; debts of $275,344.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Albert Hamalian Jr., 51; $2,214.50 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Stefen T. Williams, 31; $1,253 fine, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Joshua J. Child, 45; $1,103 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Adriana Maldonado-Fisher, 34; $480 fine, 43 days in jail with 43 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, 24 hours community service, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Brandon J. Robards, 25; $580 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.