50 years ago in Expo history: Weekend attendance surges to nearly 57,000 visitors at World’s Fair

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A weekend surge in attendance had Expo ’74 officials smiling.

The Saturday and Sunday gate totaled nearly 57,000 paying customers, which boosted the week’s average to 15,538 per day, well over the average necessary to meet Expo’s 5 million attendance goal.

As long as the weekend attendance stays strong over the fair’s final month, “we’ll be OK,” the fair’s marketing president said.

In other Expo news, 7,000 viewers of an Expo environmental film, “It Will Run Out of Us,” were asked to vote on the nation’s energy future.

A majority – about 4,000 – said we should “develop alternative energy sources such as the sun and wind.”

About 1,000 wanted coal resources developed “but only in ways that do not damage the environment.” About 800 felt people should reduce consumption through simpler living and a no-growth economy. Only 200 felt coal and oil should be developed “as fast as possible to meet growing demand.”

From 100 years ago: A Deaconess Hospital nurse died in a tragic accident when she was pouring an acid solution from one container to another.

One of the containers crashed to the floor, spilling its contents. When the nurse tried to get away, she slipped and fell into the acid. She died of the ensuing burns.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

2003: California holds gubernatorial recall election in which Gov. Gray Davis loses and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes governor.

2023: Hamas launches a major air and ground attack on Israel from Gaza, killing more than a thousand people and taking hundreds of hostages, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare, “We are at war.”