WSU announces kickoff time for homecoming game against Hawaii

PULLMAN — Washington State has a kickoff time for this season’s homecoming game.

WSU’s Oct. 19 home matchup with Hawaii will kick at 12:30 p.m. on The CW, the school announced Monday.

12:30 pm pt kick for Homecoming🐾 pic.twitter.com/7EHQkbxzhr — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 7, 2024

For the Cougars (4-1), it will be the third game of a Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement the conferences struck to provide WSU and Oregon State with games for this season in the wake of the Pac-12’s collapse last summer.

Washington State returns to action this weekend, facing Fresno State on the road. That game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. on FS1.