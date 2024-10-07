Color Scheme

WSU announces kickoff time for homecoming game against Hawaii

Washington State Cougars fans watch as their team faces the San Jose State Spartans in overtime on Friday, Sep. 20, 2024, at Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash. WSU won the game 54-52 in overtime. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Greg Woods gregw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5587

PULLMAN — Washington State has a kickoff time for this season’s homecoming game.

WSU’s Oct. 19 home matchup with Hawaii will kick at 12:30 p.m. on The CW, the school announced Monday.

For the Cougars (4-1), it will be the third game of a Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement the conferences struck to provide WSU and Oregon State with games for this season in the wake of the Pac-12’s collapse last summer.

Washington State returns to action this weekend, facing Fresno State on the road. That game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. on FS1.