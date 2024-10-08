Idaho Department of Education to update stakeholders on proposed graduation rules

The Times-News, Twin Falls, Idaho

By The Times-News, Twin Falls, Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Education will conduct meetings in Hailey and Twin Falls on Tuesday to bring the public up to speed on proposed changes to the state’s graduation requirements.

The meetings will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Minnie Moore Room at the Blaine County School District Community Campus in Hailey, and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Shields Building Room 113 at the College of Southern Idaho.

Idaho Department of Education staff will speak on the addition of digital literacy as a core requirement, including the rationale for its inclusion and what meeting the requirement might look like for districts and charter schools.

Department staff will also discuss updating the existing senior project to the new Future Readiness Project that would include an experiential component in which a student demonstrates the acquisition of the State Board of Education-adopted Idaho College and Career Competencies.

If approved by the State Board of Education and the Idaho Legislature, the changes would represent the first update to Idaho’s graduation requirements since 2017. The state establishes minimum academic and elective credit requirements, allowing local education agencies to set standards above the minimum. The Department of Education has scheduled meetings around the state addressing the same topics.