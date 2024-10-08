Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gordon W. Kamauoha and Corrina J. Keller, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard C. Arthur and Ashley E. Detore, both of Spokane.

Donavin G. Ford and Laura M. Eaton, both of Spokane.

Rodney W. Thomas and Jessica R.I. Faunce, both of Troy, Illinois.

Corbett A. Dyer and Yasi Wang, both of Millwood.

Ameer A. Alwassiti, of Glendale, Arizona, and Manar A. Al Shabbani, of Spokane.

Reese J.G. Roberts and Deshiyah R. Crawford, both of Spokane.

William D. Lilley and Ashley M. Balthazar, both of Addy, Wash.

Justin J. Heitsch and Angela J. Byers, both of Spokane.

Michael W. Jobe and Melissa R. Jobe, both of Spokane.

Stephen G. Williams, of Guelph, Ontario, and Kelly O. Gizdich, of Spokane.

James M. Petersen and Erin R. Dokulil, both of Cheney.

Jeffery C. Smith and Marisa N. Delano, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph R. Russell and Jaden R. Kinder, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Jonathan R. Bliesner and Alec M. Hernandez, both of Cheney.

Trace E. Riter and Hannah M. DePaolo, both of San Diego.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Ryan Quintanilla, restitution of premises.

Deer Creek Investors VII LLC v. Barron Noah, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Kasja Leake, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Jasmin Inman, et al., restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties I LLC v. Rachel Kinter, restitution of premises.

Canyon Bluffs Investors VII 1 LLC v. Scott Ballard, restitution of premises.

Tabernacle Baptist Foundation v. CLS Financial Services LLC, et al., seeking quiet title.

Cooper River Apartments LLC v. Melissa Tracy, restitution of premises.

Fremont Properties LLC v. Sean Smith, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Phillip J. Petosa, restitution of premises.

Kathleen R. Wojcik v. Bob Wilson Homes Inc., et al., seeking quiet title.

Dan Buckles v. Nate Witherspoon, complaint.

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance v. Jewell L. Lyseng, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Venziano, Dana D. and Shane P.

Wynn, Jennifer E. and Frank D. Jr.

Delcambre, Shakayla F. and Higgins, Lamont M.

Jackson, Jeremy M. and Emily A.

Thurman, Elizabeth A. and Christopher G.E.

Wood, Airiana C. and Christopher J.

Martin, Nathaniel D. and Powell, Debra L.

Kay, Shellie L. and Gregory R.

Olson, Amber R. and Nathan E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Phillip Hocking, 40; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jada Thibodeau, 37; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob L. Baker, 27; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of harassment.

Nichoel M. Bishop, 48; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Mohammed A.K. Jalhoom, 26; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Spencer R. Joice, 34; $500 fine, two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Tony A. Kerbs, 59; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Thomas M. Lewis, 34; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Polly L. Macaluso, 23; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joseph C. Red Horse, 51; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Aziem L. Richardson, 31; 37 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Pamela R. Rogers, 52; 50 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Joshua J. Roullier, 35; 25 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree driving with license suspended.

Isaiah L. Smith, 31; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Monteya O. Smith, 47; three days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.