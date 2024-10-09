Honda recalls 1.7 million vehicles for steering problems

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

Honda is recalling about 1.7 million vehicles over steering problems that can result from a damaged gearbox, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Although the company said it isn’t aware of any injuries or deaths related to the steering issue, it warned in a recall notice that steering issues could increase the risk of a crash. The problem, thought to affect 1 percent of the recalled vehicles, comes from manufacturing issues with a steering part called the worm wheel.

The manufacturing process was revised after the company received complaints about the steering. Honda said it has received more than 10,000 warranty requests over “sticky” steering since 2021, although it did not start an investigation of the issue until 2022.

“The steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty steering the vehicle,” NHTSA wrote in a letter to Honda’s product safety division.

Drivers of affected vehicles could experience a momentary “sticky” feeling when the vehicle is in operation and the steering wheel is turned. There may also be an abnormal noise.

The recall covers Acura Integra hatchbacks with the model years 2023 through 2025, Integra Type S hatchbacks from 2024 or 2025, certain Honda Civic vehicles from 2022 through 2025, certain Civic hybrids from 2025, Civic Type R from 2023 through 2025, Honda CR-V SUVs from 2023 through 2025, CRV Fuel Cell electric vehicles from 2025, CR-V Hybrids from 2023 through 2025, and Honda HR-V SUVs from 2023 through 2025.