Kraken’s Joey Daccord rewarded for breakout season

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

Fan favorite goalie Joey Daccord is sticking around with the Kraken past this season.

Daccord agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Kraken worth an average of $5 million per season that will keep him from hitting free agency after the conclusion of the upcoming season, according to TSN.

Daccord’s extension will kick in starting next season and keep him under contract with the Kraken through the 2029-30 season.

Daccord signed a two-year deal with the Kraken before the 2023-24 worth $1.2 million per year. Coming off the best season of his career and becoming established as a top-choice goalie, Daccord is getting a massive raise starting next season.

He’s also joining a wave of goalies that have agreed to new deals in the last few days, including Jeremy Swayman in Boston and Linus Ullmark in Ottawa.

The 28-year-old started 46 games last season for the Kraken and posted a .916 save percentage and a 2.46 goals against average. Between his personality and his performance in net, Daccord was one of the bright spots in an otherwise underperforming season for the team.

Daccord was on the bench for Tuesday’s opener with Philipp Grubauer getting the start in the 3-2 loss to St. Louis. Grubauer made 22 saves on 25 shots, although the second goal allowed to Philip Broberg is one Grubauer wouldn’t probably want back.

Grubauer is in the fourth season of the six-year contract he signed with the Kraken before the first season of the franchise and carries an annual average value of $5.9 million.

In theory, the combo of Daccord and Grubauer should solidify the goalie situation for the next few years. But for the past year, Daccord has more consistently played like the top-choice goalie for the Kraken.