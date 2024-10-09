Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel J.D. Duenas, of Airway Heights, and Kortney E.S. Fields, of Fairchild AFB.

Michael D. Silver and Natasha J. McSwain, both of Airway Heights.

Elijah M. Saolo, of Chewelah, Wash., and Cassandra L. Condon, of Spokane.

Lenny M. Selei and Pamela J. Taylor, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyger M. Surls and Jasmine J. Payne, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph W. Decker and Pietrina L. Coe, both of Mead.

Titus J. Upchurch and Zoey M. McBride, both of Spokane.

Phillip A. Dobson and Rebecca L. Kyzer, both of Cheney.

Greg W. Davis, of Spokane, and Deborah D. Purcell, of Spokane Valley.

Ethan J. Yeck and Echo D. Fatsis, both of Spokane.

Justin C.T. Trang and Madeline M. Muth, both of Richland.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Watson Management Company v. Daniel Smith, et al., restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Phillip W. Irwin, et al., restitution of premises.

Angelica Hamilton v. Frontier Behavioral Health, class action complaint for damages.

Washington Trust Bank v. Morgan Perry, complaint.

Diane Grecco v. Lance D. Griese, complaint.

Diane Grecco v. Spokane Stone Creations LLC, et al., complaint.

Dan Hogan, et al. v. Gibraltar Steel LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hefling, Michael A. and Kayla L.

Crossley, Blake D. and Jordan L.

Madsen, Joshua S. and Molina-Madsen, Lorna C.

Lateef, Haithem and Crewdson, Megan

Gordon, Laurie A. and Joel W.

Choi, Seung H. and Alyssa I.

Bradley, Michael D. and Diana M.

Grayhek, Audrey B. and Bryan T.

Davey, Jennifer M. and Scott G.

Santiago, Sophia H. and Al Swalder, Abdullah A.

Taney, Linda M. and Scott L.

Harris, Mathew and Melinda

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

David J. Buck, 29; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and third-degree assault.

Michael E. Castaner, 52; 64 days in prison with 64 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Orry L. Adams, 29; $1,878.89 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Garrett D. Hardesty, 39; 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Paige N. Cunningham, 34; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of an explosive device and attempted first-degree arson.

Kevin C. Smith, 48; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Timothy D. Mead Jr., 40; 54 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Justin R. McGurk, 37; 49 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Christian J. Anderson, 41; 180 days in jail with 57 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Mary C. Logan

Louis B. Biles, 38; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Bowaz Clement; 27’; five days in jail converted to five days community service, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jesse R. Hall, 42; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Mitchell D. Hyams, 24; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Wyatt J.L. Sink, 20; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Mark L. Slinkard, 65; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Caleb B. Cline, 26; 59 days in jail with 59 days credit for time served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Willie F. Burns, 27; $480 fine, 14 days in jail with 14 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.