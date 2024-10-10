Comcast and Fox reach agreement, ending Big Ten Network blackout on West Coast

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The carriage dispute that seemingly had no end in sight came to a surprising conclusion Thursday when Comcast announced the Big Ten Network will be available on a basic tier along the West Coast.

The company issued the following statement:

”We’re pleased the Big Ten Network will be available to Xfinity TV customers who subscribe to the Popular TV package in Oregon, Washington, and California in time for the action this weekend.”

And so ends a dispute that began prior to the football season and forced Comcast customers throughout the region to seek alternate means of watching their teams on the network.

USC, Oregon and Washington had football games blacked out because Fox, which owns the Big Ten Network, insisted the programming be placed on a basic tier on Comcast systems once those schools, along with UCLA, joined the conference in August.

(That is standard practice for Fox with all distribution partners once new members begin Big Ten competition.)

Not wanting to pay the additional cost that comes with distribution on basic tiers – and gets passed on to customers whether they want the Big Ten Network or not – the media giant declined. Comcast held out for five weeks.

The resolution comes in advance of the basketball season, when dozens of games involving the West Coast quartet are scheduled for broadcast on the Big Ten Network.