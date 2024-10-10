Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan L. Addington and Sarah D.O. Coler, both of Cheney.

Daniel P. Kraemer and Marianna E.M. Fischer, both of Houston.

Tymothy C. Bangs and Alexis E. Guerrero, both of Spokane Valley.

Zackary J. Flores and Samantha K. Doughty, both of Spokane Valley.

Bryce E. LaMar and Emyrsen G. Price, both of Spokane.

Cammeron B. Warner and Josephine R. Norton, both of Chattaroy.

Kathy L. Meyers and Ronnette M. Van Horn, both of Spokane.

Pao Hsun Yu and Jingou Sun, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Fr Bach Housing IV LLC v. Christopher S. Avery, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Brittania Giuliani, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Aldon Ankien, et al., complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Ian T. Burnham, complaint for money due and owing.

Marcy Cockle v. New Light Industries, et al., complaint and demand for jury trial.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mantsevich, Christina and Mikhail M.

Kellogg, Jordan and Grace

Spencer, Erin B. and David R. Jr.

Strosahl, Heather M. and Douglas S.

Counts, Olivia K. and Maverick R.

Schuler, Katelyn M. and Cody L.

Riordan, Kristin A. and Tyler J.

Davis, Christina J.M. and Maurice D. Jr.

Barton, Ashley and Smith, Samantha E.

Maye, Anna D. and Cobb, Dustin M.

Anderson, Roberta J. and Christopher M.

Gilliland, Riley S. and Anderson, Blaike A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Destanee N. Wilson, 22; 16 days in jail with 16 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Kevin M. Heaton, 47; 47.5 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

David L. Cato, 39; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Joseph J. Smith, 39; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Jesse J. Osborne, 38; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement vessel.

David W. McCuistion, 63; 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Christopher Noakes, 54; 33 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Clyde A White, 46; 50 days in jail with 50 days credit for time served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Aaron D. Blaine, 46; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jeremy T. McSpadden, 52; 43 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and harassment.

Richard L. Murphy, 40; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jael Sam, 22; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Korinn L. Sarazin, 37; 35 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass, false statement to public servant and public use of a known controlled substance.

Anthony A. Smith, 32; 180 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and lewd conduct.

Andrew J. Startin, 40; $750 fine, 23 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Brandon L. Stoker, 38; 206 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Greyson A. Sysamouth, 33; 53 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree trespass.