‘60 Minutes’ under attack for Kamala Harris video editing

By Joe Dwinell Boston Herald

The alleged favorable editing of VP Kamala Harris by “60 Minutes” is coming under attack with the election less than a month away.

The New York Post is reporting today the Democratic presidential candidate’s answer to a question from “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker about Israel that aired during a special episode on Monday was starkly different from the “word salad” the vice president served up in a clip to promote the interview shown by “Face the Nation” the day before.

As the Herald and others are reporting, her Nov. 5 rival former President Donald Trump is lashing out at “60 Minutes” for what he says they did for Harris — “sliced and diced” her responses. Trump turned down the show’s invitation to come on.

The NY Post reports former CBS journalists are calling for an outside investigation into the editing of the show. Others want the unedited footage to be made public.

CBS again declined multiple requests from The Post to release the full transcript. The network did not comment on whether it planned on launching a probe into the matter, the Post reported.

It’s all part of an election that has featured only one debate — and a single VP debate — yet plenty of sound bites and selective appearances.

All polls show the Oval Office race is neck-and-neck.