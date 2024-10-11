Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Pavel P. Skornyakov and Anastasiya I. Kazatskiy, both of Spokane Valley.

Ramon P.R. Avila and Martha L. Recinos, both of Spokane Valley.

Preston G. Duncan and Amy L. Davis, both of Spokane.

Garhett A. Plum and Angelena M. Gil, both of Cheney.

Dinh Q. Do and Y Thi Xuan Ho, both of Spokane.

Marton Phillip and Wilma Bokmij, both of Spokane.

Kamlesh S. Porel and Priyanka C. Shahi, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Hailey Ratigan, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Angelina Miller, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Pamela Coover, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Shawn Masingale, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Mary Harris, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Justice Katruska, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Ariana Bolieu, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Queenie Youngblood, restitution of premises.

Fr Bach Housing IV LLC v. Gerald Elliot, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase III LLC v. Robert Greene, et al., restitution of premises.

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Robert Josephson, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Aimee Tippett, restitution of premises.

55th Avenue Apartments LLC v. Benjamin Walker, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Kobee Hogan, restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties I LLC v. Dimitri McDonald, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Damson, Melissa R. and William J.

Bebee, Bryce M. and Cornett, Bradley J.

Goree, Carol A. and Ron C.

Gregerson, Steven D. and Brenda L.

Bellino, Samantha L. and Brian G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Marco M. McCune, 54; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Dumont P. Whitt, 48; 56 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Andrew N. Samuelson, 37; 73.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Kanan Traub, 30; $9,093.44 restitution, 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Clay A. Sanford, 34; $2,528 restitution, eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Krisstarah Bennett, 33; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Damian R. Brooks, 52; one months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Justin J. Bodenhofer, 41; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Victor Gomez, 25; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Donovan W. Yunk, 21; 90 days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Damien C. Eiffert, 38; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Harry L. Autrey, 48; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua D. Stenson, 34; six days in jail with six days credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael P. Robison, 37; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

William H. McBride, 46; 22 months in prison with 429 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Michael D. Rhea, 43; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Michael J. Runge, 54; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Warren R. Staves, 54; 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to false statement or forgery – certificate of title.

Tanner C. Williams, 31; $239 restitution, 46 days in jail with 46 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Cecillia and Matthew Kohl, Moses Lake; debts of $793,356.

Joshua P. and Nicole C.E. Hannum, Spokane; debts of $546,666.

Stanislav V. Nagornyy, Spokane; debts not listed.

James E. and Shawna S. Cowan, Airway Heights; debts of $41,001.

Samuel W. Jr. and Clarinda T. Harris, Colbert; debts of $256,128.

Stephanie A. Frost, Cheney; debts of $114,526.

Eric A. Aiken, Spokane; debts of $53,523.

Chester E. Forsyth, Colville; debts of $12,232.

Benny M. and Diane M. Swiader, Spokane; debts of $292,104.

Sean E. and Michelle R. Mills, Spokane; debts of $130,154.

Kiprianna P. Lutu, Spokane; debts of $61,350.

Wage-earner petitions

Michelle D. Schutack, Otis Orchards; debts not listed.

Michelle R. Kirskey, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Micah Z. Lane, 23; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Richard M. Leland.

Edward M. Rojas, 32; $1,515.84 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Darcy J. Woodward, 23; $1,776.22 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christian M. Peone, 24; $1,236.57 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 26 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee M. Maurer

Matthew J. Ackley, 20; $1,980.50 fine, 23 days in jail with 23 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and possession of a known controlled substance.

Anthony R. Baker, 17; $1,210 fine, 24 months probation, driving while consuming alcohol or marijuana while under the age of 21.

Dominic A. Dunham, 25; $862.30 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Jacob R. Carpenter, 40; $1,507.60 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Jonathan Oregon-Sanchez, 28; $1,388.34 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Crispus A. Jones, 48; one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

James H. Johnston, 41; $506.68 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Tracy L. Hildebrandt, 55; 24 months probation, reckless driving.