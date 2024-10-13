Kraken concede early goals, can’t get offense going in loss to Stars

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

DALLAS — Stars 2, Kraken 0 at American Airlines Center

Notable: All the scoring in this one happened in 13 seconds, when the Dallas Stars built a comfortable enough lead and coasted the rest of the way. The Kraken fell to 1-2-0 on the season Sunday, with a 1-1 record on the current road trip.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer (21 saves) stopped a Tyler Seguin solo breakaway in the third period to keep the deficit at two. But his teammates, prone to near misses and wayward passing, never bit into Dallas’ lead.

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (upper body, day-to-day) missed the game after absorbing a hard hit in the final minute of regulation Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild. He’s usually a go-to during 3-on-3 overtime but didn’t appear, a strong indication he might be injured.

Seventh defenseman Josh Mahura, the only player Seattle had in reserve on the road trip, slid into the lineup and made his Kraken debut. Like new/old teammate Brandon Montour, he spent last season with the Florida Panthers and signed as a free agent with Seattle after a championship run.

Quotable: “Although it’s a back-to-back and you might be tired, it is Game 3 (of the season). There should be no excuse, especially going against a team like Dallas, who’s a top-end team in the West. Especially as a team that’s looking to get over the hump and get a good run in the playoffs. That’s one that you should just kind of be up for, in a sense.” -Montour

Goal of the game: The Stars’ second goal came on a wicked, unscreened, far-post shot from Wyatt Johnston. It happened immediately after Dallas’ Sam Steel hovered at the back door and tapped in a pass from former Kraken center Colin Blackwell.