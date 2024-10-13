NFL locals: Kendrick Bourne still trying to regain form in second game back from injury

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) is still finding his groove in his return from a major injury.

In his second game this season since being activated, the New England Patriots wide receiver collected two catches on two targets for nine yards.

New England lost 41-21 to the Houston Texans.

Bourne, who exceeded 400 receiving yards in only eight games played last year before tearing his ACL, has vowed to become a bigger piece in the New England offense.

Bourne will look to build chemistry with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who received his first NFL start on Sunday. Maye completed passes to eight different players in the game.

“He’s a natural leader. His aura – he has aura,” Bourne said of Maye after the game. “That’s important in football … You can tell when you see him. He passes the eye test. When he’s in the huddle, he knows what he’s doing.”

Christian Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker, recorded two tackles and half a sack for New England.

• Daiyan Henley (WSU) and the Los Angeles Chargers defense came up big in the narrow victory over the Denver Broncos.

The linebacker finished with four tackles – two solo – during the 23-16 win.

Henley and fellow Charger linebacker Denzel Perryman combined to come up with a big tackle late in the fourth quarter to prevent a two-point conversion.

The win over a divisional rival moves the Chargers to 3-2, good for second place in the AFC West.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU) continues to be a consistent defensive piece for the Arizona Cardinals.

The veteran safety had six tackles – five solo – in the blowout 34-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Thompson and the Arizona defense struggled to contain Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 with the loss.

• Coming off a monster performance last week, Frankie Luvu (WSU) had a quieter game Sunday.

Luvu had two tackles – one solo – for the Washington Commanders in the 30-23 loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner led the way for Washington’s defense, racking up a team-high 12 tackles.

The Commanders sit at 4-2 under rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

• Following a mid-game benching during a blowout loss last week, Gardner Minshew (WSU) kept his seat on the bench against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His replacement, second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, sputtered for most of the game. He completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception.

Minshew did not see any action in the Raiders 32-13 loss. Las Vegas fell to 2-4.