As WSU’s pass rush issues mount, one solution has eluded the Cougs — stop the run

PULLMAN — In the final moments of Washington State’s latest win, a one-score conquest over Fresno State on the road last weekend, the Cougars’ pass rush broke through.

Finally.

On Fresno State’s final drive, the Cougs didn’t actually record any sacks, but they flushed FSU quarterback Mikey Keene from the pocket on several occasions. Linebacker Keith Brown recorded a pair of pressures, taking advantage of his 19 snaps, his most since the team’s season-opener. That forced the Bulldogs into a final fourth-and-long heave, which fell short, ending the game.

For that, WSU coach Jake Dickert liked what he saw from the Cougs’ pass rush, which has been a glaring weakness through six games. For the season, WSU has logged just six sacks, tied for No. 114 nationally. Last weekend, the Cougars posted their first sack in two games, so they’re trending in the right direction.

But in this one, Washington State was facing a Fresno State offensive line that had surrendered nine sacks coming into the game, seemingly giving the Cougars a chance to harass Keene and disrupt his rhythm. Sophomore defensive tackle Khalil Laufau pocketed one sack, but WSU totaled just seven pressures on Saturday, only able to generate consistent pressure on the Bulldogs’ final drive of the game — when the Cougs knew they would be passing.

At the heart of the issue, in Dickert’s view, is that WSU isn’t forcing opponents into enough third-and-long situations — “where we can go rush,” Dickert said. Those are the scenarios where he and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding feel most comfortable sending blitzes and committing extra defenders to rush the passer.

Here’s a sampling of the third downs the Cougs have forced recent opponents into.

• Of Fresno State’s 10 third downs, seven came with six yards or fewer to go. WSU total pressures: 7

• Of Boise State’s 11 third downs, six came with six yards or fewer to go. WSU total pressures: 8

• Of San Jose State’s 13 third downs, seven came with six yards or fewer to go. WSU total pressures: 18

This fall, WSU is holding opponents to a third-down conversion rate of 42%, which is tied for No. 94 nationally. That doesn’t have to be the worst sign — the team WSU is tied with, Iowa State, is 6-0 and ranked No. 9 — but it does spotlight some of the reasons the Cougs can’t get off the field. Their opponents are facing third-and-medium and third-and-short far too often.

When the Cougars have forced foes into third-and-long spots, they’ve been much better at generating pressure. Take their win over rival Washington last month: Of the Huskies’ 13 third downs, only five came with six yards or fewer to go. UW converted just four of those 13 chances, and WSU finished with 14 total pressures, sacking Husky QB Will Rogers twice.

So for the Cougs, what’s the key to getting opponents into more third-and-long scenarios? Their win over the Huskies might shed some light.

“Stop the run,” Dickert said.

For the most part, Washington State did that well in the Apple Cup. Running back Jonah Coleman picked up 75 yards on 14 carries, good for an average carry of 5.4 yards, but take out his 29-yard rush and he averaged 3.5 yards a rush. A lot of the reason WSU won that game had to do with its defense, which rallied to Coleman well, especially on the last stop of the game.

But other times, the Cougs have had much more trouble stopping the run, which has limited their pass rush in turn. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty averaged 10 yards per carry en route to 259 rushing yards — though because of his Heisman Trophy candidacy, he might be an exception here — and Fresno State running back Elijah Gilliam piled up 120 rushing yards on 20 carries, an average rush of 6 yards.

Even San Jose State found success on the ground against WSU. Running back Floyd Chalk IV churned out 11 carries for 94 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per rush.

WSU is allowing 5.5 yards per carry, which is No. 117 in the country. Not only does that open up all kinds of options for the opponent, but it hampers the Cougs’ pass rush, which has yet to make a meaningful, consistent impact on a game.

So why is WSU having so much trouble in run defense? What’s the solution?

“There was some schematic stuff,” Dickert said of the Fresno State game. “They did a good job. We probably didn’t react fast enough to it to some FIB (formations into the boundary), jet motion. Offenses are good. They find ways to get different guys in fits. They got Kapena in the fit on a couple different things, and he mis fits something.

“Sometimes they cracked us out of the closet sets. So there’s some good schematics on that end. We gotta keep staying ahead of the chains and being aggressive in those situations.”

“Just doing our doing our job, keeping our gap integrity,” Gushiken said. “If we know we have a gap, not trying to do more than you have to, just do your job.”

The Cougs’ pass rush might have a chance to break out in this weekend’s homecoming game against Hawaii, which has already given up 21 sacks this year. First, though, WSU will have to stop the run.